Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:42 AM

150 Apartments for rent in Ormond Beach, FL with parking

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
11 Units Available
Bermuda Estates Ormond
100 Hamilton Cir, Ormond Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1375 sqft
Bermuda Estates is ideally located in Ormond Beach, FL. The scenery, space, and sense of community at Bermuda Estates are truly something to behold.
1 of 56

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Reserve at Ormond
600 Crowne Commerce Ct, Ormond Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,153
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1401 sqft
Activities encourage you to do the things you love, all the while living just miles from Daytona Beach. Be close to things that matter; a nature trail, nearby Robert Strickland Park, shopping, dining, and Florida Memorial Hospital.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
97 Live Oak Avenue
97 Live Oak Avenue, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
600 sqft
Walk to Grenada Bridge, Shopping, Library, Boat Launch and Parks! View of inter coastal waterway from property! This cute 2 Bedroom 1 Bath has a fenced back yard! No insurance restricted animals or mixes.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Ortona Park
223 Milsap Road
223 Milsap Road, Ormond Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
3218 sqft
Live in Paradise on the Peninsula! Furnished large family home with lots of space, just steps from the beach. This fabulous & functional pool home offers an eat in kitchen, 5 bedrooms & 3 baths - bring the extended family.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Northbrook
1104 Sherbourne Way
1104 Sherbourne Way, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1966 sqft
This home is nestled in a quiet neighborhood close to the river, parks and good schools. It offers 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom in the Northwood section of Ormond Beach. There is tile and hardwood floors throughout.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
8 Black Water Way
8 Black Water Way, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1700 sqft
Ideal Screened Pool Home in Gated Community. Split floor plan Open kitchen with all appliances, family room area to pool. Tile and carpeted floors, inside laundry Rm. 2 car garage auto door opener. Owner takes care of Pool & lawn.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
38 Colonial Circle
38 Colonial Circle, Ormond Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2132 sqft
Spacious Ormond Beachside Home - Spacious 4 bedroom/2 bath home located in the Colonial Estates neighborhood of Ormond Beach. Sitting right off of John Anderson Dr.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northbrook
20 Brookside Circle
20 Brookside Circle, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2380 sqft
20 Brookside Circle Available 07/15/20 Spacious, Updated 3 bedroom home in Ormond Beach! - Come visit this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Ormond Beach! If you see it, you'll want to make it yours! Walk in to a large family room with

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
212 Pine Cone Trail
212 Pine Cone Trail, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1780 sqft
Updated Trails Townhome - Completely updated very spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with a 2 car garage located in The Trails of Ormond Beach. This home features a spacious kitchen with stainless appliances and a formal dining area.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
103 Sawtooth Lane
103 Sawtooth Drive, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1312 sqft
Fully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage detached pool home on its own lot, located in the Sawtooth community, right in the heart of Ormond Beach. Look no further than this gorgeous pool home, no expense was spared to modernize this house.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
114 Amsden Road
114 Amsden Road, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1961 sqft
Walk inside this spacious house to find 3 bedrooms with bonus room off the master bedroom. Living room, dining room, and large Florida room. The Master bedroom is large with 3 closets and a separate entrance to the backyard.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
River
111-s WASHINGTON STREET
111 South Washington Street, Ormond Beach, FL
Studio
$1,410
565 sqft
Live, Work, Play … Luxury Highrise Community, located in the Heart of Downtown Orlando. provides walkability to the Central Business District, Thornton Park, Uptown and Lake Eola.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
6 Tomahawk Trail
6 Tomahawk Trail, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1575 sqft
Remodeled Trails Town Home - Don't miss out on this lovely, remodeled town home located on a cul-de-sac in the beautiful Trails community.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Rio Vista Gardens
424 Arroyo Parkway
424 Arroyo Parkway, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1584 sqft
GREAT SINGLE FAMILY RENTAL PROPERTY, LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED, FENCED YARD, 2CG, SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN, FRESHLY PAINTED, IMPACT WINDOWS, LAUNDRY ROOM, SCREENED PATIO AND MORE.

Last updated December 10 at 09:57pm
1 Unit Available
Breakaway Trails
66 TOMOKA RIDGE WAY
66 Tomoka Ridge Way, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2401 sqft
***WOW*** WHAT A SPECTACULAR LAKEFRONT HOME !!!*** With every upgrade you can ever imagine. This home was built in 2006 as a second home and has barely been lived in “LIKE NEW”.

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
798 Flamingo dr, b
798 Flamingo Drive, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1611 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath with enclosed porch, storage area, and carport

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
624 Robin Road
624 Robin Road, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
796 sqft
Rent 1325.00 + 65.00 water utility UNFURNISHED 1450.00 + 65 water utility FURNISHED 2 bed 2 bath, garage, huge Florida room and separate screen room. 20 steps from community pool and tennis court. Lawn and pest control included in the price. No pets.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
9 Oakwood Park
9 Oakwood Park, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1496 sqft
For Rent in Ormond Beach. Beautiful, spacious, centrally located.3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2 story townnouse w/ 1 assigned parking space & plenty of guest parking.This is an end unit. KIchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Ormond Terrace
517 N Beach Street
517 North Beach Street, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1979 sqft
Riverfront home on a private setting * 3 bedrooms * 3 baths * split bedrooms plan * home offers amazing riverviews from almost every room of the house * nice size yard with a paved patio for sunbathing, bqq or entertaining * 1 car garage and lots
Results within 1 mile of Ormond Beach
1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
16 Units Available
Fairlawn at Daytona Beach
Integra Shores
100 Integra Shores Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,164
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1205 sqft
You’ve just discovered the comfort and luxurious experience that is Integra Shores Apartments. Find your home that’s a sanctuary, where you can find the relief from your busy day, a place that feels like the getaway you’ve been planning.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
127 Sandpiper Ridge Drive
127 Sandpiper Ridge Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1563 sqft
Absolutely stunning and fully furnished single family pool home in Ormond By The Sea available now! Tropical landscaping, ceramic tile throughout, split bedroom plan.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2700 OCEAN SHORE Boulevard
2700 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE May 1st, 2020Breathtaking views and the fresh ocean air will melt the stresses of your day away in this beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom oceanfront condo. Modern kitchen with elegant and nautical decor throughout.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
61 Rivocean Drive
61 Rivocean Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1166 sqft
VACATION RENTAL in Beautiful Ormond Beach! This property includes utilities, is just a short walk to the ocean, and is freshly furnished, with a garage.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
30 Wisteria Drive
30 Wisteria Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2015 sqft
THIS IS A BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 2015 SQUARE FOOT SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH AN ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE. EVERYTHING IS NEW! IT'S TILED THROUGHOUT AND FEATURES NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. IT'S LOCATED ONE HALF BLOCK FROM THE OCEAN! IT'S A MUST SEE!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ormond Beach, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ormond Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

