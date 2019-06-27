All apartments in Orlovista
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:24 AM

330 S Lancelot Ave

330 S Lancelot Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

330 S Lancelot Avenue, Orlovista, FL 32835

Amenities

dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Immaculate 3/1.5 home with a fenced in back yard for rent in Orlando, FL! Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, range and dishwasher. There is tile flooring throughout and the whole unit has been freshly painted. Close to shopping, restaurants, Valencia College, all major amusement parks, all major roads & highways.
To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 S Lancelot Ave have any available units?
330 S Lancelot Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlovista, FL.
Is 330 S Lancelot Ave currently offering any rent specials?
330 S Lancelot Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 S Lancelot Ave pet-friendly?
No, 330 S Lancelot Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlovista.
Does 330 S Lancelot Ave offer parking?
No, 330 S Lancelot Ave does not offer parking.
Does 330 S Lancelot Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 S Lancelot Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 S Lancelot Ave have a pool?
No, 330 S Lancelot Ave does not have a pool.
Does 330 S Lancelot Ave have accessible units?
No, 330 S Lancelot Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 330 S Lancelot Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 S Lancelot Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 330 S Lancelot Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 S Lancelot Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
