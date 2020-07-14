All apartments in Orange Park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM

Villas Continental

2223 Astor Street · (205) 576-4882
Location

2223 Astor Street, Orange Park, FL 32073
Orange Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 00-TRI06 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,479

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1425 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villas Continental.

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***

Live it. Love it. at Villas Continental!
If you are looking for apartments in Orange Park Florida, you can stop now, you have found your new place! Nestled on the banks of the St. Johns River, Villas Continental offers you a relaxed lakeside living experience with traditional Florida style, like stucco walls and Spanish tile roofs, and modern interiors, like Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Countertops. We want you to Love where you live, so were starting a multimillion-dollar project to improve access to the water and add perks around the community. We are proud to be recognized as an ApartmentRatings.com Top Rated Award recipient! Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award. Come experience a move-in so exceptional we guarantee it! Live it. Love it. Guarantee. Call, click, or simply stop by to take a tour and experience the Venterra difference. We are here for you and available to take your call 24/7.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villas Continental have any available units?
Villas Continental has a unit available for $1,479 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Villas Continental have?
Some of Villas Continental's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villas Continental currently offering any rent specials?
Villas Continental is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villas Continental pet-friendly?
Yes, Villas Continental is pet friendly.
Does Villas Continental offer parking?
Yes, Villas Continental offers parking.
Does Villas Continental have units with washers and dryers?
No, Villas Continental does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Villas Continental have a pool?
No, Villas Continental does not have a pool.
Does Villas Continental have accessible units?
No, Villas Continental does not have accessible units.
Does Villas Continental have units with dishwashers?
No, Villas Continental does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Villas Continental have units with air conditioning?
No, Villas Continental does not have units with air conditioning.
