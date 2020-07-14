Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking 24hr maintenance

***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***



Live it. Love it. at Villas Continental!

If you are looking for apartments in Orange Park Florida, you can stop now, you have found your new place! Nestled on the banks of the St. Johns River, Villas Continental offers you a relaxed lakeside living experience with traditional Florida style, like stucco walls and Spanish tile roofs, and modern interiors, like Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Countertops. We want you to Love where you live, so were starting a multimillion-dollar project to improve access to the water and add perks around the community. We are proud to be recognized as an ApartmentRatings.com Top Rated Award recipient! Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award. Come experience a move-in so exceptional we guarantee it! Live it. Love it. Guarantee. Call, click, or simply stop by to take a tour and experience the Venterra difference. We are here for you and available to take your call 24/7.