Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:23 PM

11 Apartments for rent in Lady Lake, FL with gyms

Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
24 Units Available
Parkside at East Village
13765 Northeast 136th Loop Road, Lady Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1442 sqft
Our brand new property has everything you're looking for. We believe in maintaining a simple lifestyle while taking on life's adventures. Our apartments feature convenient design elements with a welcoming and luxurious appeal.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 16 at 12:17 AM
8 Units Available
Carmendy Square
367 Sunny Oaks Way, Lady Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1392 sqft
A variety of spacious two- and three-bedroom townhomes located in Lady Lake, Florida, each with amenities such as an internet cafe and business center, central air, a basketball court, 24-hour fitness center and more.
Results within 5 miles of Lady Lake

1 of 22

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
6073 Chase Ct
6073 Chase Ct, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
If you are looking for a quaint home to get you started in The Villages, then look no further. This cozy unfurnished Patio Villa will fit all your needs and is in a great location.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
5436 Admiral Way
5436 Admiral Way, Wildwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1450 sqft
Lakeside Landings 2/2 Condo - Property Id: 309413 2/2/1 Condo over looking green space! In a gated community just minutes from The Villages. 2 Pools, Gym, Billards, pickle ball, tennis, basketball, dog park, and playground.

1 of 25

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1116 San Bernardo Road
1116 San Bernardo Road, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1102 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath courtyard villa is conveniently located in the Village of Santiago and behind the beautiful Savannah Center. When you enter you will be welcomed by the openness this home offers and a lot of upgraded features.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1128 OLD DOMINION ROAD
1128 Old Dominion Road, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1397 sqft
Looking to experience The Villages but aren't read to buy? Why not rent?? We welcome You to Explore all that The Villages has to offer in one of the most desirable locations near Lake Sumter Landing.

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2210 MARGARITA DRIVE
2210 Margarita Drive, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1516 sqft
Looking to experience The Villages but aren't read to buy? Why not rent?? We welcome You to Explore all that The Villages has to offer in one of the most desirable locations near Spanish Springs.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
5462 Compass Pointe
5462 Compass Pointe, Wildwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1402 sqft
5462 Compass Pointe Available 08/01/20 2BR/2BA 2nd Floor Condo Unit in Lakeside Landings - AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020! Don't pass up this 2BR/2BA second floor unit condo located in the gated community of Lakeside Landings next door to The Villages and

1 of 39

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
866 Moses Loop
866 Moses Loop, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1927 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath designer home has 1927 square feet of luxury living space and located in one of the most desirable locations Virginia Trace community.
Results within 10 miles of Lady Lake

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9339 SE 132ND PLACE
9339 SE 132nd Pl, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1276 sqft
Lovely Amelia 2/2/2, 1,296 SF on a quiet cul-de-sac in St Andrews in Del Webb Spruce Creek Golf and Country Club. Welcome home to Del Webb. Newer Carpet and SS appliances. Newer interior painting. Screened lanai with ceiling fan.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
5150 Lexington Cir
5150 Lexington Circle, Sumter County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1984 sqft
5150 Lexington Cir Available 09/01/20 55+ - 55+ Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home. 2 car carport with a shed/storage area to the side of home. Split floor plan with screened in porch off the back.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Lady Lake, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lady Lake renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

