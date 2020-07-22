Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly gym pool tennis court clubhouse

10032 Autumn Creek Ln. Available 05/22/20 Well Maintained Pool Home with Water View in LakeShore at Lake Hart - This lovely Unfurnished and spacious pool home features ceramic and wood flooring throughout most of the house. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with a private office, and an open concept floor plan in the kitchen, and living room. The kitchen has plenty of natural light, and a large eat-in area. There is a wood burning fireplace in the family room with french doors leading out to a private pool, and a great view overlooking a large pond. The pool has a screened enclosure and fenced in back yard. This is a gated community and is close to shopping, Lake Nona's medical city, the USTA tennis training center, and major toll roads taking you to the theme parks within 30 minutes and Cocoa Beach in 45 min.

Pool service and Basic Lawn care service is included in the rent.

A small pet will be considered and will be determined on a case by case basis.

Must have renter's insurance to rent this property



