All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 10032 Autumn Creek Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
10032 Autumn Creek Ln.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

10032 Autumn Creek Ln.

10032 Autumn Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10032 Autumn Creek Lane, Orange County, FL 32832
North Shore at Lake Hart

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
10032 Autumn Creek Ln. Available 05/22/20 Well Maintained Pool Home with Water View in LakeShore at Lake Hart - This lovely Unfurnished and spacious pool home features ceramic and wood flooring throughout most of the house. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with a private office, and an open concept floor plan in the kitchen, and living room. The kitchen has plenty of natural light, and a large eat-in area. There is a wood burning fireplace in the family room with french doors leading out to a private pool, and a great view overlooking a large pond. The pool has a screened enclosure and fenced in back yard. This is a gated community and is close to shopping, Lake Nona's medical city, the USTA tennis training center, and major toll roads taking you to the theme parks within 30 minutes and Cocoa Beach in 45 min.
Pool service and Basic Lawn care service is included in the rent.
A small pet will be considered and will be determined on a case by case basis.
Must have renter's insurance to rent this property

(RLNE4045176)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10032 Autumn Creek Ln. have any available units?
10032 Autumn Creek Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 10032 Autumn Creek Ln. have?
Some of 10032 Autumn Creek Ln.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10032 Autumn Creek Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
10032 Autumn Creek Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10032 Autumn Creek Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10032 Autumn Creek Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 10032 Autumn Creek Ln. offer parking?
No, 10032 Autumn Creek Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 10032 Autumn Creek Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10032 Autumn Creek Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10032 Autumn Creek Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 10032 Autumn Creek Ln. has a pool.
Does 10032 Autumn Creek Ln. have accessible units?
No, 10032 Autumn Creek Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 10032 Autumn Creek Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10032 Autumn Creek Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10032 Autumn Creek Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10032 Autumn Creek Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parks At Hunter's Creek
3000 National Parks Dr
Orlando, FL 32837
Retreat at Valencia
8413 Valencia Village Lane
Orlando, FL 32825
Town Trelago
601 Trelago Way
Maitland, FL 32751
Art Avenue
10201 Lee Vista Blvd
Orlando, FL 32829
Osprey Links at Hunters Creek Apartments
13931 Osprey links Rd
Orlando, FL 32837
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
The Monaco at Waterford Lakes
12101 Fountainbrook Blvd
Orlando, FL 32825
Lantower Grande Pines
11128 Grande Pines Circle
Orlando, FL 32821

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College