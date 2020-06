Amenities

3 bed 2 bath condo - This property is on the 2nd floor and located in a gated community. There is interior laundry and a community pool. The appliances are stainless and counter tops are granite. It has a split floor plan. Must apply with Property Showcase Homes Realty, inc and Enterprise Cove HOA. HOA application fee is an additional $65.00 per adult.



NO PETS



