Last updated May 15 2020 at 1:22 AM

441 South Sparkman Avenue

441 South Sparkman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

441 South Sparkman Avenue, Orange City, FL 32763

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 441 South Sparkman Avenue have any available units?
441 South Sparkman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange City, FL.
Is 441 South Sparkman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
441 South Sparkman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 South Sparkman Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 441 South Sparkman Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 441 South Sparkman Avenue offer parking?
No, 441 South Sparkman Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 441 South Sparkman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 441 South Sparkman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 South Sparkman Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 441 South Sparkman Avenue has a pool.
Does 441 South Sparkman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 441 South Sparkman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 441 South Sparkman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 441 South Sparkman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 441 South Sparkman Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 441 South Sparkman Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

