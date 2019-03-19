All apartments in Oldsmar
72 EMERALD BAY DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

72 EMERALD BAY DRIVE

72 Emerald Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

72 Emerald Bay Drive, Oldsmar, FL 34677

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful town home in lovely neighborhood offering convenient location to both Tampa and Clearwater with 3 generous size bedrooms, 2 and a half bathrooms, large open family room and kitchen combination. Brand new carpet in bedrooms and ceramic tile in downstairs area. Inside utility room, vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, storage under the stairs and additionally outside storage room. Sliding glass doors open to a private patio off the back side of home and the community swimming pool is a short walk. Easy show. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

