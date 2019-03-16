705 Jacaranda Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool racquetball court cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Wonderful 3 bedroom home in Forest Lakes neighborhood. Long driveway leads to double door entrance. The living room showcases new carpet, vaulted ceilings, and a cozy fireplace. Eat in kitchen features new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and new cabinets. Master bedroom offers new carpet and en-suite bedroom with walk-in shower. Carpeted Florida room at the rear of the home opens to grass yard and view of the woods. A great spot to relax. Community offers a playgrounds, racquetball, tennis courts, and community pool.