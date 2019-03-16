All apartments in Oldsmar
Last updated March 16 2019 at 7:43 AM

705 Jacaranda Dr

705 Jacaranda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

705 Jacaranda Drive, Oldsmar, FL 34677

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
racquetball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Wonderful 3 bedroom home in Forest Lakes neighborhood. Long driveway leads to double door entrance. The living room showcases new carpet, vaulted ceilings, and a cozy fireplace. Eat in kitchen features new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and new cabinets. Master bedroom offers new carpet and en-suite bedroom with walk-in shower. Carpeted Florida room at the rear of the home opens to grass yard and view of the woods. A great spot to relax. Community offers a playgrounds, racquetball, tennis courts, and community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Jacaranda Dr have any available units?
705 Jacaranda Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oldsmar, FL.
What amenities does 705 Jacaranda Dr have?
Some of 705 Jacaranda Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 Jacaranda Dr currently offering any rent specials?
705 Jacaranda Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Jacaranda Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 705 Jacaranda Dr is pet friendly.
Does 705 Jacaranda Dr offer parking?
Yes, 705 Jacaranda Dr offers parking.
Does 705 Jacaranda Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 Jacaranda Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Jacaranda Dr have a pool?
Yes, 705 Jacaranda Dr has a pool.
Does 705 Jacaranda Dr have accessible units?
No, 705 Jacaranda Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Jacaranda Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 705 Jacaranda Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 705 Jacaranda Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 705 Jacaranda Dr has units with air conditioning.
