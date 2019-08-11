All apartments in Oldsmar
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

508 CEDARWOODS Dr

508 Cedar Woods Dr · No Longer Available
Location

508 Cedar Woods Dr, Oldsmar, FL 34677

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious 4 bedroom house for rent. - Property Id: 130003

Recently updated property conveniently located to three major malls and shopping areas. Close to schools and in a great neighborhood.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/130003p
Property Id 130003

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5009339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 CEDARWOODS Dr have any available units?
508 CEDARWOODS Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oldsmar, FL.
What amenities does 508 CEDARWOODS Dr have?
Some of 508 CEDARWOODS Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 CEDARWOODS Dr currently offering any rent specials?
508 CEDARWOODS Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 CEDARWOODS Dr pet-friendly?
No, 508 CEDARWOODS Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oldsmar.
Does 508 CEDARWOODS Dr offer parking?
No, 508 CEDARWOODS Dr does not offer parking.
Does 508 CEDARWOODS Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 508 CEDARWOODS Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 CEDARWOODS Dr have a pool?
No, 508 CEDARWOODS Dr does not have a pool.
Does 508 CEDARWOODS Dr have accessible units?
No, 508 CEDARWOODS Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 508 CEDARWOODS Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 508 CEDARWOODS Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 508 CEDARWOODS Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 508 CEDARWOODS Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
