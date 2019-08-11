Spacious 4 bedroom house for rent. - Property Id: 130003
Recently updated property conveniently located to three major malls and shopping areas. Close to schools and in a great neighborhood. Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/130003p Property Id 130003
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 508 CEDARWOODS Dr have any available units?
508 CEDARWOODS Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oldsmar, FL.
What amenities does 508 CEDARWOODS Dr have?
Some of 508 CEDARWOODS Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 CEDARWOODS Dr currently offering any rent specials?
508 CEDARWOODS Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.