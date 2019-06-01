502 Timber Bay Circle E

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f9a847105f ---- You will love this Oldsmar pool home centrally located with walking distance to the waterfront parks of Oldsmar. This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home has a two car garage, giving you over 1,600 sq. ft. of spacious charm, beautiful laminate flooring, and a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. This floor plan features a large master bedroom suite including a jacuzzi and walk-in closet, formal dining room, comfortable living room, and large lanai overlooking the screened in pool and spa. Imagine dozing off every night while sitting on the outside patio enjoying the beautiful sights and sounds Florida has to offer.