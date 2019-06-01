All apartments in Oldsmar
502 Timber Bay Circle E
Last updated June 1 2019 at 1:33 PM

502 Timber Bay Circle E

502 Timber Bay Cir E · No Longer Available
Location

502 Timber Bay Cir E, Oldsmar, FL 34677

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f9a847105f ---- You will love this Oldsmar pool home centrally located with walking distance to the waterfront parks of Oldsmar. This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home has a two car garage, giving you over 1,600 sq. ft. of spacious charm, beautiful laminate flooring, and a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. This floor plan features a large master bedroom suite including a jacuzzi and walk-in closet, formal dining room, comfortable living room, and large lanai overlooking the screened in pool and spa. Imagine dozing off every night while sitting on the outside patio enjoying the beautiful sights and sounds Florida has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 Timber Bay Circle E have any available units?
502 Timber Bay Circle E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oldsmar, FL.
What amenities does 502 Timber Bay Circle E have?
Some of 502 Timber Bay Circle E's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 Timber Bay Circle E currently offering any rent specials?
502 Timber Bay Circle E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Timber Bay Circle E pet-friendly?
No, 502 Timber Bay Circle E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oldsmar.
Does 502 Timber Bay Circle E offer parking?
Yes, 502 Timber Bay Circle E offers parking.
Does 502 Timber Bay Circle E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 Timber Bay Circle E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Timber Bay Circle E have a pool?
Yes, 502 Timber Bay Circle E has a pool.
Does 502 Timber Bay Circle E have accessible units?
No, 502 Timber Bay Circle E does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Timber Bay Circle E have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 Timber Bay Circle E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 502 Timber Bay Circle E have units with air conditioning?
No, 502 Timber Bay Circle E does not have units with air conditioning.

