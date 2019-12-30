All apartments in Oldsmar
Last updated December 30 2019 at 2:50 PM

483 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD

483 Countryside Key Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

483 Countryside Key Boulevard, Oldsmar, FL 34677

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car wash area
pool
tennis court
MOVE IN READY!Fantastic END UNIT Townhome in highly desirable Countryside Key.Tastefully decorated with soft colors and crown molding, the home will not disappoint. Both baths updated, newer flooring in kitchen and master bath. Nice end-unit with tranquil view of pond. All appliances stay including newer washer/dryer! Laminate wood flooring in great room adds warmth and beauty. Large master bedroom with tons of closet and storage. Closed in lanai off kitchen with for additional interior space. Water view also has extra storage. The community is located near shopping, movies, and canal park. Amenities include gated security entrance, pool, tennis courts and lovely gazebo overlooking another lake area. Also available is an area for RV/Boat storage and a car wash area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 483 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD have any available units?
483 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oldsmar, FL.
What amenities does 483 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD have?
Some of 483 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 483 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
483 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 483 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 483 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oldsmar.
Does 483 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 483 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 483 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 483 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 483 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 483 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 483 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 483 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 483 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 483 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 483 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 483 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
