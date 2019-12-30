483 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD

Amenities

MOVE IN READY!Fantastic END UNIT Townhome in highly desirable Countryside Key.Tastefully decorated with soft colors and crown molding, the home will not disappoint. Both baths updated, newer flooring in kitchen and master bath. Nice end-unit with tranquil view of pond. All appliances stay including newer washer/dryer! Laminate wood flooring in great room adds warmth and beauty. Large master bedroom with tons of closet and storage. Closed in lanai off kitchen with for additional interior space. Water view also has extra storage. The community is located near shopping, movies, and canal park. Amenities include gated security entrance, pool, tennis courts and lovely gazebo overlooking another lake area. Also available is an area for RV/Boat storage and a car wash area.