407 TUSCAN LANE
407 TUSCAN LANE

407 Tuscan Ln · No Longer Available
Location

407 Tuscan Ln, Oldsmar, FL 34677

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Tuscany Woods, newer townhomes in gated community of Oldsmar. Spacious foyer entrance flows which has storage niche, powder room and the entray to the one car garage, and then flows into an open spacious kitchen with extended wood cabinets, breakfast bar, stainless appliances, closet pantry overlooking the formal dining and living area with sliders out to the screen enclosed lanai. The upstairs master suite is a dream come true, spacious with walk in closet, luxurious master bath with tiled walk in shower and double sink vanity. The washer and dryer are located upstairs with additional storage space. Two guest bedrooms and guest bath also located on the second floor. This is an an end unit townhome and one of the few that offers a screen enclosed lanai. Non smoking residence and the owner may approve a small pet with pet fee. Water, sewer, trash and lawn service is included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 TUSCAN LANE have any available units?
407 TUSCAN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oldsmar, FL.
What amenities does 407 TUSCAN LANE have?
Some of 407 TUSCAN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 TUSCAN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
407 TUSCAN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 TUSCAN LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 407 TUSCAN LANE is pet friendly.
Does 407 TUSCAN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 407 TUSCAN LANE offers parking.
Does 407 TUSCAN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 407 TUSCAN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 TUSCAN LANE have a pool?
No, 407 TUSCAN LANE does not have a pool.
Does 407 TUSCAN LANE have accessible units?
No, 407 TUSCAN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 407 TUSCAN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 407 TUSCAN LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 407 TUSCAN LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 407 TUSCAN LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
