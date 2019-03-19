407 TUSCAN LANE

Amenities

Tuscany Woods, newer townhomes in gated community of Oldsmar. Spacious foyer entrance flows which has storage niche, powder room and the entray to the one car garage, and then flows into an open spacious kitchen with extended wood cabinets, breakfast bar, stainless appliances, closet pantry overlooking the formal dining and living area with sliders out to the screen enclosed lanai. The upstairs master suite is a dream come true, spacious with walk in closet, luxurious master bath with tiled walk in shower and double sink vanity. The washer and dryer are located upstairs with additional storage space. Two guest bedrooms and guest bath also located on the second floor. This is an an end unit townhome and one of the few that offers a screen enclosed lanai. Non smoking residence and the owner may approve a small pet with pet fee. Water, sewer, trash and lawn service is included in the rent.