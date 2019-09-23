398 Cedar Ridge Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court playground pool racquetball court bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

See the Video Property Tour



Available now! Freshly updated 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 900 SF villa is located in the Forest Lakes community in Oldsmar. Welcoming, private front porch also offers an extra storage closet. This home features an open floor plan with a living/dining combo, ceiling fans and blinds throughout. The flooring is ceramic tile. The kitchen includes wood cabinets, refrigerator, flat-top stove and dishwasher. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and the en suite bath has a shower stall. Inside laundry with full size washer and dryer. There is a screened porch off the living space. Community offers a swimming pool & spa, racquetball court, basketball court, tennis courts, playground, and picnic/barbecue shelters overlooking the beautiful lake/dock. Close to Airport, Hospitals and Shopping Malls. Trash and Lawn care included in the rent.If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.Apply to Rent this Home



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.