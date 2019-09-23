All apartments in Oldsmar
Last updated September 23 2019 at 9:15 PM

398 Cedar Ridge Ct

398 Cedar Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

398 Cedar Ridge Court, Oldsmar, FL 34677

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
See the Video Property Tour

Available now! Freshly updated 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 900 SF villa is located in the Forest Lakes community in Oldsmar. Welcoming, private front porch also offers an extra storage closet. This home features an open floor plan with a living/dining combo, ceiling fans and blinds throughout. The flooring is ceramic tile. The kitchen includes wood cabinets, refrigerator, flat-top stove and dishwasher. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and the en suite bath has a shower stall. Inside laundry with full size washer and dryer. There is a screened porch off the living space. Community offers a swimming pool & spa, racquetball court, basketball court, tennis courts, playground, and picnic/barbecue shelters overlooking the beautiful lake/dock. Close to Airport, Hospitals and Shopping Malls. Trash and Lawn care included in the rent.If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.Apply to Rent this Home

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 398 Cedar Ridge Ct have any available units?
398 Cedar Ridge Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oldsmar, FL.
What amenities does 398 Cedar Ridge Ct have?
Some of 398 Cedar Ridge Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 398 Cedar Ridge Ct currently offering any rent specials?
398 Cedar Ridge Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 398 Cedar Ridge Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 398 Cedar Ridge Ct is pet friendly.
Does 398 Cedar Ridge Ct offer parking?
No, 398 Cedar Ridge Ct does not offer parking.
Does 398 Cedar Ridge Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 398 Cedar Ridge Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 398 Cedar Ridge Ct have a pool?
Yes, 398 Cedar Ridge Ct has a pool.
Does 398 Cedar Ridge Ct have accessible units?
No, 398 Cedar Ridge Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 398 Cedar Ridge Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 398 Cedar Ridge Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 398 Cedar Ridge Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 398 Cedar Ridge Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
