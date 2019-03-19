3935 Tampa Rd #1

Amenities

air conditioning conference room

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities conference room

$1,900 includes CAM & Sales Tax



PROFESSIONAL COMMERCIAL OFFICE SPACE



3935 Tampa Rd Unit 1

Oldsmar, FL 34677



Prestigious Office Space



Location... Location.. Location.



Access to Tampa and Pinellas at Your Hand



This unit offers High Ceiling, Large Conference room, 4 offices, Kitchen, 1 bathroom, Travertine Tile, Fresh Paint.



Beautiful Office Lay out.



Perfect for a Law Firm, Pharmaceutical Business , Accountant , Business Office



To Lease the unit you will need First, Last, Security Deposit



$1,900 includes Rent, CAM , Sales Tax



Please call for showing and Further Information 727-943-9500