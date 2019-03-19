All apartments in Oldsmar
3935 Tampa Rd #1

3935 Tampa Rd # 1 · No Longer Available
Location

3935 Tampa Rd # 1, Oldsmar, FL 34677

Amenities

air conditioning
conference room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
conference room
$1,900 includes CAM & Sales Tax

PROFESSIONAL COMMERCIAL OFFICE SPACE

3935 Tampa Rd Unit 1
Oldsmar, FL 34677

Prestigious Office Space

Location... Location.. Location.

Access to Tampa and Pinellas at Your Hand

This unit offers High Ceiling, Large Conference room, 4 offices, Kitchen, 1 bathroom, Travertine Tile, Fresh Paint.

Beautiful Office Lay out.

Perfect for a Law Firm, Pharmaceutical Business , Accountant , Business Office

To Lease the unit you will need First, Last, Security Deposit

$1,900 includes Rent, CAM , Sales Tax

Please call for showing and Further Information 727-943-9500

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3935 Tampa Rd #1 have any available units?
3935 Tampa Rd #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oldsmar, FL.
Is 3935 Tampa Rd #1 currently offering any rent specials?
3935 Tampa Rd #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3935 Tampa Rd #1 pet-friendly?
No, 3935 Tampa Rd #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oldsmar.
Does 3935 Tampa Rd #1 offer parking?
No, 3935 Tampa Rd #1 does not offer parking.
Does 3935 Tampa Rd #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3935 Tampa Rd #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3935 Tampa Rd #1 have a pool?
No, 3935 Tampa Rd #1 does not have a pool.
Does 3935 Tampa Rd #1 have accessible units?
No, 3935 Tampa Rd #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3935 Tampa Rd #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3935 Tampa Rd #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3935 Tampa Rd #1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3935 Tampa Rd #1 has units with air conditioning.
