3935 Tampa Rd #1

Amenities
$1,900 includes CAM & Sales Tax
PROFESSIONAL COMMERCIAL OFFICE SPACE
3935 Tampa Rd Unit 1
Oldsmar, FL 34677
Prestigious Office Space
Location... Location.. Location.
Access to Tampa and Pinellas at Your Hand
This unit offers High Ceiling, Large Conference room, 4 offices, Kitchen, 1 bathroom, Travertine Tile, Fresh Paint.
Beautiful Office Lay out.
Perfect for a Law Firm, Pharmaceutical Business , Accountant , Business Office
To Lease the unit you will need First, Last, Security Deposit
Please call for showing and Further Information 727-943-9500