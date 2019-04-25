382 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD

Amenities
Updated 2 bedroom and 1.5 bath townhouse overlooking the pond in the desirable gated community of Countryside Key. This townhouse features an open & spacious living/dining room combo with tiled floors, nice updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, half bathroom downstairs, full size washer & dryer, and two bedrooms upstairs with laminate flooring. The large master bedroom has a private entrance to the bathroom, plenty of closet space, and beautiful views of the pond. There is a screened lanai off the kitchen to relax & enjoy the view as well as a storage closet. One assigned parking space directly in front of the townhouse and plenty of guest parking too. Countryside Key has a beautiful community pool and is in a great location convenient to getting around Tampa Bay!