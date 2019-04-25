382 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool guest parking

Updated 2 bedroom and 1.5 bath townhouse overlooking the pond in the desirable gated community of Countryside Key. This townhouse features an open & spacious living/dining room combo with tiled floors, nice updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, half bathroom downstairs, full size washer & dryer, and two bedrooms upstairs with laminate flooring. The large master bedroom has a private entrance to the bathroom, plenty of closet space, and beautiful views of the pond. There is a screened lanai off the kitchen to relax & enjoy the view as well as a storage closet. One assigned parking space directly in front of the townhouse and plenty of guest parking too. Countryside Key has a beautiful community pool and is in a great location convenient to getting around Tampa Bay!