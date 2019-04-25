All apartments in Oldsmar
Oldsmar, FL
382 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD
382 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD

382 Countryside Key Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

382 Countryside Key Boulevard, Oldsmar, FL 34677

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
Updated 2 bedroom and 1.5 bath townhouse overlooking the pond in the desirable gated community of Countryside Key. This townhouse features an open & spacious living/dining room combo with tiled floors, nice updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, half bathroom downstairs, full size washer & dryer, and two bedrooms upstairs with laminate flooring. The large master bedroom has a private entrance to the bathroom, plenty of closet space, and beautiful views of the pond. There is a screened lanai off the kitchen to relax & enjoy the view as well as a storage closet. One assigned parking space directly in front of the townhouse and plenty of guest parking too. Countryside Key has a beautiful community pool and is in a great location convenient to getting around Tampa Bay!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 382 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD have any available units?
382 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oldsmar, FL.
What amenities does 382 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD have?
Some of 382 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 382 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
382 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 382 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 382 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oldsmar.
Does 382 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 382 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 382 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 382 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 382 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 382 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 382 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 382 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 382 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 382 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 382 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 382 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
