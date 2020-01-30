All apartments in Oldsmar
337 Countryside Key Blvd

337 Countryside Key Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

337 Countryside Key Boulevard, Oldsmar, FL 34677

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
Call Lynne 727-542-9576, for info. MINT CONDITION, unfurnished, 2-story meticulously maintained Townhouse in gated community with community pool and tennis courts. Updated kitchen, granite counters, cherry wood cabinets; decorator paint palette throughout. BRAND NEW STUNNING PLANK TILE WOOD-LIKE FLOORING thruout living area!!! Plus BRAND NEW A/C!!! Screened lanai. Quaint, well maintained community ideally situated at the border of Palm Harbor and Oldsmar, close to malls, restaurants, medical/hospital, easy commute to Tampa airport and downtown, yet only 30 minutes to Gulf Beaches! This is a MUST SEE! Sorry, NO PETS, and NO SMOKERS, not even on the lanai. Water/sewer/trash incl'd in rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 337 Countryside Key Blvd have any available units?
337 Countryside Key Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oldsmar, FL.
What amenities does 337 Countryside Key Blvd have?
Some of 337 Countryside Key Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 337 Countryside Key Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
337 Countryside Key Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 337 Countryside Key Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 337 Countryside Key Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oldsmar.
Does 337 Countryside Key Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 337 Countryside Key Blvd offers parking.
Does 337 Countryside Key Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 337 Countryside Key Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 337 Countryside Key Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 337 Countryside Key Blvd has a pool.
Does 337 Countryside Key Blvd have accessible units?
No, 337 Countryside Key Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 337 Countryside Key Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 337 Countryside Key Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 337 Countryside Key Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 337 Countryside Key Blvd has units with air conditioning.
