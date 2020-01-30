337 Countryside Key Blvd

Amenities

Call Lynne 727-542-9576, for info. MINT CONDITION, unfurnished, 2-story meticulously maintained Townhouse in gated community with community pool and tennis courts. Updated kitchen, granite counters, cherry wood cabinets; decorator paint palette throughout. BRAND NEW STUNNING PLANK TILE WOOD-LIKE FLOORING thruout living area!!! Plus BRAND NEW A/C!!! Screened lanai. Quaint, well maintained community ideally situated at the border of Palm Harbor and Oldsmar, close to malls, restaurants, medical/hospital, easy commute to Tampa airport and downtown, yet only 30 minutes to Gulf Beaches! This is a MUST SEE! Sorry, NO PETS, and NO SMOKERS, not even on the lanai. Water/sewer/trash incl'd in rent