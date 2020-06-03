All apartments in Oldsmar
321 TAVERNIER DRIVE
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:00 AM

321 TAVERNIER DRIVE

321 Tavernier Drive · No Longer Available
Location

321 Tavernier Drive, Oldsmar, FL 34677

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is an executive rental in a perfectly located neighborhood, The Fountains II. It is a well maintained home located in a fantastic school district and next door to Forest Lakes Elementary. Come see this lovely open floor plan home, a 1750SF, 4/2 w alcove for office area, inside laundry room and 2 car garage. Mostly tiled throughout, this home has a spectacular view overlooking a serene pond and forest of trees where the deers visit every morning in your backyard. There is a large pavered patio area for sitting and watching the sunset in your private piece of paradise. Don't miss out on this home. Additionally this home is newly painted floor to ceiling throughout in very neutral clean colors, has granite countertops. Available 5/1/2020 annual lease or longer.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

