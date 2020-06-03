321 TAVERNIER DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This is an executive rental in a perfectly located neighborhood, The Fountains II. It is a well maintained home located in a fantastic school district and next door to Forest Lakes Elementary. Come see this lovely open floor plan home, a 1750SF, 4/2 w alcove for office area, inside laundry room and 2 car garage. Mostly tiled throughout, this home has a spectacular view overlooking a serene pond and forest of trees where the deers visit every morning in your backyard. There is a large pavered patio area for sitting and watching the sunset in your private piece of paradise. Don't miss out on this home. Additionally this home is newly painted floor to ceiling throughout in very neutral clean colors, has granite countertops. Available 5/1/2020 annual lease or longer.