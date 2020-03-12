All apartments in Oldsmar
1916 Sheffield Ct.

1916 Sheffield Court · No Longer Available
Location

1916 Sheffield Court, Oldsmar, FL 34677

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Single Family Home - Oldsmar - This home is now available for a long-term resident. You'll love living in this 3 bedroom home featuring tile flooring throughout (no carpet), an updated kitchen with granite countertops, warm paint colors, a fireplace, a 1 car attached garage and a fenced yard. LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENT. A minimum two year residency commitment is requested.

We made it easy to view the inside of the home through our 3D Virtual Tour. You can guide yourself through each room of the home or hit the PLAY BUTTON which will feel as real as you walking through the home yourself. Just click on the Virtual Tour link on our website.

TAKE THE VIRTUAL TOUR NOW (click on the link at our website) https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=K5MMjhZRbSc

We also have a walk-through video to watch just as if you were in the home yourself. Just click on the pictures found on our website ApplyForThisHome.com.

Pets: We do accept pets weighing 35 lbs. or less and a maximum of 2 pets (max. pet weight 45 lbs.). No more than 1 cat is allowed and the cat must be neutered or spayed. There is an additional monthly pet fee of $30 for one pet or $50 for two pets. We cannot accept aggressive breeds or a history of biting.

We are looking for a resident who will stay long term and make the house a home for themselves.

(Please note: We do not accept Section 8 on this property).

Residents will be responsible for their own utilities, lawn care and for maintenance up to $35. New residents shall pay a one-time administrative lease preparation fee of $99 at lease signing.

To get to the home, take Curlew to Bayshore to Sheffield Ct.

You can apply online at www.ApplyForThisHome.com (Please note: every person who is the age of 18 years or older must complete a separate on line application.) Thank you

(RLNE5592128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 Sheffield Ct. have any available units?
1916 Sheffield Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oldsmar, FL.
What amenities does 1916 Sheffield Ct. have?
Some of 1916 Sheffield Ct.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1916 Sheffield Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1916 Sheffield Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 Sheffield Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1916 Sheffield Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 1916 Sheffield Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 1916 Sheffield Ct. offers parking.
Does 1916 Sheffield Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1916 Sheffield Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 Sheffield Ct. have a pool?
No, 1916 Sheffield Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 1916 Sheffield Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1916 Sheffield Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 Sheffield Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1916 Sheffield Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1916 Sheffield Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1916 Sheffield Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.

