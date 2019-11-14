122 LOBLOLLY COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool racquetball court hot tub tennis court

This 2/2 ground floor condo is located in beautiful Oldsmar [Tampa Rd and Forest Lakes Blvd]. The condo has been freshly redecorated with brand new kitchen cabinets, a new butcher block counter bar, new laminate counters and wood laminate flooring. The bath vanities are new and modern too. Amenities include trash, and the use of the Forest Lakes Rec Center (large pool/hot tub, tennis courts, racketball and basketball courts and fishing pier on the lake). A credit report [600+], background check and HOA approval are required. Call today for your private tour.