Oldsmar, FL
122 LOBLOLLY COURT
122 LOBLOLLY COURT

122 Loblolly Court · No Longer Available
Location

122 Loblolly Court, Oldsmar, FL 34677

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
This 2/2 ground floor condo is located in beautiful Oldsmar [Tampa Rd and Forest Lakes Blvd]. The condo has been freshly redecorated with brand new kitchen cabinets, a new butcher block counter bar, new laminate counters and wood laminate flooring. The bath vanities are new and modern too. Amenities include trash, and the use of the Forest Lakes Rec Center (large pool/hot tub, tennis courts, racketball and basketball courts and fishing pier on the lake). A credit report [600+], background check and HOA approval are required. Call today for your private tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 LOBLOLLY COURT have any available units?
122 LOBLOLLY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oldsmar, FL.
What amenities does 122 LOBLOLLY COURT have?
Some of 122 LOBLOLLY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 LOBLOLLY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
122 LOBLOLLY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 LOBLOLLY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 122 LOBLOLLY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oldsmar.
Does 122 LOBLOLLY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 122 LOBLOLLY COURT offers parking.
Does 122 LOBLOLLY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 122 LOBLOLLY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 LOBLOLLY COURT have a pool?
Yes, 122 LOBLOLLY COURT has a pool.
Does 122 LOBLOLLY COURT have accessible units?
No, 122 LOBLOLLY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 122 LOBLOLLY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 LOBLOLLY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 122 LOBLOLLY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 LOBLOLLY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
