Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage media room

31 Balmoral Drive Available 09/11/20 Bluewater Bay Beauty! - Check out this great looking home located on a beautiful golf course and lakefront lot. Stucco exterior, tile roof, and a fabulous floor plan! Two story great room with built-in media center/Formal dining room/Large kitchen and breakfast nook overlooking the lake/Master suite plus additional bedroom with full bath on the main floor/Screened porch. Master suite features a corner whirlpool tub, separate walk-in shower, huge walk-in closet, separate vanities, and beautiful tile work! Second story offers two large bedrooms, full bath w/double vanity and a loft open to the great room...perfect computer area or playroom. Oversized side-entry garage. Special features include: Granite countertops/Surround sound/Gas fireplace/Low maintenance exterior! Association dues include lawn maintenance(not shrubbery) Sorry owner does not allow pets. All adults must fill out an application and be on the lease. Tenants required to carry renter's liability which occupying the home



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5936312)