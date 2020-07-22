/
covington county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM
3 Apartments for rent in Covington County, AL📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
707 Florala Highway
707 Florala Hwy, Opp, AL
Studio
$2,100
1819 sqft
1,819 SF. Great location, retail space attached to Chevron Station. Operated as a Arby's for many years. 220-V. Walk in cooler/freezer. Drive thru in place. Chevron and Carwash in same parking lot.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
600 Rankin St.
600 Rankin St, Andalusia, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1740 sqft
Owner Finance Home For Sale, Credit Friendly Terms $3900 Down! - 600 Rankin St. Andalusia, AL 36420 is a 3/2 on over 1700 sq ft on a .33 acre lot. OUR MOTTO IS TURNING RENTERS INTO HOMEOWNERS.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
422 Regal Heights Drive
422 Regal Heights Dr, Andalusia, AL
2 Bedrooms
$675
880 sqft
Available mid August. 2 bed, 1.5 bath townhome. Water, sewer, trash and pest control services included in rent.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Covington County area include Auburn University at Montgomery, The University of West Florida, Pensacola State College, and Faulkner University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Montgomery, Pensacola, Dothan, Destin, and Ferry Pass have apartments for rent.