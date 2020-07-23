/
walton county
106 Apartments for rent in Walton County, FL📍
Terra Mar
93 Dune Lakes Cir, Miramar Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,104
1332 sqft
Fine apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes a health club, resort-style swimming pool and media room. Minutes from Dune Allen Beach and the Gulf of Mexico.
The Sanctuary at 331
24555 Highway 331, Freeport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
895 sqft
Choctawhatchee Bay and Padgett Park are easily accessible to residents of this community. Includes a kayak launching point, cyber cafe and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature fireplaces, private patios and in-unit laundry.
Lofts at Seacrest Beach
65 Red Bud Lane, Laguna Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1456 sqft
One- to three-bedroom, open-plan residences overlooking Rosemary Beach. Resort-like pool, fire pits, outdoor kitchens. In-unit fireplaces, laundry, granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Just off Highway 98.
The Southern at Santa Rosa Beach
1285 J D Miller Rd, Walton County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1071 sqft
Brand New Apartments Coming Summer 2020. Welcome to The Southern Apartments. Every day is a modern getaway at The Southern, a brand new apartment community in Santa Rosa Beach, FL.
Latitude at Hammock Bay
205 Hammock Trl E, Freeport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1307 sqft
Introducing Latitude at Hammock Bay: an upscale collection of residences situated within the master-planned community of Hammock Bay in charming Freeport, Florida.
Ariza Forest View
30 Mc Davis Loop, Walton County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,404
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,074
1271 sqft
We're Open! Private Tours By Appointment Only. Contact Us Today- We Can't Wait To Meet You! Live carefree every day. At Ariza Forest View, coming home feels like you're on vacation.
77 Woodland Drive
77 Woodland Drive, Walton County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
UTILITIES INCLUDED! If you have been searching for a Santa Rosa Beach long term rental, look no further than to this beautiful 2BR/2BA home in Gulfview Heights.
1409 N County Hwy 393
1409 North County Highway 393, Walton County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
768 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bathroom cottage for rent in Santa Rosa Beach! Come home and enjoy every sweet Southern detail from the front porch swing to the beautiful scenic surroundings.
15 E Bradley Street
15 East Bradley Street, Miramar Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
500 sqft
You will adore this lovely mobile home for rent in Miramar Beach, Floirda. Located in a gated community of Fox Run, this cozy 1BR/1BA home is just two short blocks away from the beach.
620 Bayou Drive
620 Bayou Drive, Miramar Beach, FL
Studio
$1,950
1396 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Available for a 6 month lease. Come see what all a Resort Community has to offer.
85 Bayou Landing Road
85 Bayou Landing Rd, Miramar Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1548 sqft
You will adore this charming, 3BR/2BA Santa Rosa Beach rental home. Built in 2003, this picturesque brick home is located in the quiet Bayou Landings subdivision near Sacred Heart Hospital and Grand Boulevard.
84 Talon Court
84 Talon Court, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1588 sqft
This spacious three bedroom, two and half bath townhouse is ideally located between Sandestin and Highway 30A in South Walton, and is just a short walk away from the bay and a short drive from the beach.
82 Secret Harbor Drive
82 Secret Harbor Drive, Miramar Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1653 sqft
Like NEW and MOVE IN READY!!! Fresh Paint! New Carpet! Gated community off Scenic Gulf Drive close to restaurants.
200 Sandestin Lane
200 Sandestin Lane, Miramar Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1001 sqft
NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL 9/1/2020. This 2 bedroom / 2 bath unit will be available for rent, unfurnished, on 9/1/2020 Rent is $1,300 per month and no utilities are included. Security deposit is 1.5 month's rent and due prior to move-in.
7 Barbados Lane
7 Barbados Ln, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1563 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom is being rented fully furnished and available for rent June 1, 2020. It has a beautiful, open-concept first floor with sight lines spanning from the living room through the kitchen and into the dining area.
3799 E County Hwy 30A
3799 E County Highway 30a, Walton County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
640 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished condo across the street from the beach on 30A! Unit 7B is located upstairs. This is a must-see unit that will not last long. The complex includes two pools and tennis courts.
5002 S Sandestin Boulevard
5002 South Sandestin Boulevard, Miramar Beach, FL
Studio
$1,200
469 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Available for a 6 month lease. Luau offers an oasis getaway with a heated pool, relaxing waterfall, hot tub, gym, sundeck, and grilling area. Come see what all a Resort Community has to offer.
125 Edgewood Terrace
125 Edgewood Terrace, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1296 sqft
Newly Renovated! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located on a large lot in the quiet neighborhood of Edgewood Terrace and is available for rent immediately.
65 St Vincent Lane
65 Saint Vincent Lane, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1256 sqft
This 3 bedroom / 3 bath home is available for rent, unfurnished, on 9/1/20. This property features hardwood floors on the first floor, granite counter tops and a fenced in backyard. Pet friendly ($250 non-refundable fee).
9300 Baytowne Wharf Boulevard
9300 Baytowne Wharf Blvd, Miramar Beach, FL
Studio
$1,300
349 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Available for a 6 month lease.Come see what all a Resort Community has to offer.
2232 Crystal Cove Lane
2232 Crystal Cove Lane, Miramar Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1180 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Available for a 6 month lease. Come see what all a Resort Community has to offer.
5000 S Sandestin South Boulevard
5000 South Sandestin Boulevard, Miramar Beach, FL
Studio
$1,300
469 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Available for a 6 month lease. Luau offers an oasis getaway with a heated pool, relaxing waterfall, hot tub, gym, sundeck, and grilling area. Come see what all a Resort Community has to offer.
9600 Grand Sandestin Boulevard
9600 Grand Sandestin Boulevard, Miramar Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,800
953 sqft
This beautifully furnished one bedroom condo is on the first floor with 2 full baths, living room, full size kitchen and den. It has a patio that is on the ground level with easy access to the lawn and pool area.
9800 Grand Sandestin
9800 Grand Sandestin Boulevard, Miramar Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1274 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Available for a 6 month lease. Come see what all a Resort Community has to offer.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Walton County area include Gulf Coast State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Dothan, Panama City, Panama City Beach, Destin, and Navarre have apartments for rent.
