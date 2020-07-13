All apartments in Destin
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:12 PM

Sea Glass

4320 Commons Dr · (850) 842-5085
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4320 Commons Dr, Destin, FL 32541

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 4319 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,302

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 488 sqft

Unit 3313 · Avail. now

$1,305

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 488 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 3109 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,428

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 681 sqft

Unit 4225 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,478

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

Unit 4125 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,483

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1305 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,937

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 959 sqft

Unit 2109 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,977

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sea Glass.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
furnished
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
concierge
conference room
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
media room
trash valet
valet service
yoga
Our leasing office has gone virtual. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Our management office will remain open to serve our residents. However, we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours and meetings with prospective residents. Instead, we invite you to use our website to explore our community virtually. You may also call or email our leasing office to set up a virtual visit with one of our leasing professionals. Youre as unique as each piece of sea glass thats been artfully crafted over time. Now theres a Destin apartment community that complements your sense of individuality. Located in the heart of Destin, one block from the beach and Henderson Beach State Park, envision yourself living in Destin, FL. From culinary kitchens with table-sized islands to designer bedrooms and baths with grand walk-in closets, Sea Glass Apartments rises from the dunes to provide every detail in luxury apartment living. Sea Glass offers an exquisite clubhouse with a variety of social and professional amenities including a media lounge, billiards, coffee caf, and an indoor-outdoor bar. Schedule your today to view our community!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $300 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $220 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Amenity fee $35.50/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 for 1 pet, $600 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: 75 lbs weight limit. Breed restrictions apply.
Storage Details: Storage unit $75/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sea Glass have any available units?
Sea Glass has 13 units available starting at $1,302 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Sea Glass have?
Some of Sea Glass's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sea Glass currently offering any rent specials?
Sea Glass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sea Glass pet-friendly?
Yes, Sea Glass is pet friendly.
Does Sea Glass offer parking?
Yes, Sea Glass offers parking.
Does Sea Glass have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sea Glass offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sea Glass have a pool?
Yes, Sea Glass has a pool.
Does Sea Glass have accessible units?
No, Sea Glass does not have accessible units.
Does Sea Glass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sea Glass has units with dishwashers.
Does Sea Glass have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sea Glass has units with air conditioning.
