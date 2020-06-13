/
/
daleville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:30 PM
52 Apartments for rent in Daleville, AL📍
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
213 Elizabeth Ln
213 Elizabeth Ln, Daleville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
2062 sqft
((AVAILABLE NOW- dates are subject to change at anytime)) NO PETS!!4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage, Freshly painted. Huge master suite with walk-in closet, split bedrooms, ceiling fans in every room. (CLB)
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
118 Blackhawk Dr
118 Blackhawk Dr, Daleville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1800 sqft
((AVAILABLE NOW all dates are subject to change ))No Pets. 2 car garage, large fenced back yard with deck, wood burning fireplace, washer/dryer hook ups and quarterly pest control included. (CLB)
1 of 19
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
308 Riverview Ct
308 Riverview Ct, Daleville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1800 sqft
308 Riverview Ct Available 07/15/20 1.5 Story Home w/Wraparound Porch in Daleville! - 1.5 Story, 3BR/2BA home with 4 Car Detached Carport in Daleville. Wraparound porch overlooks a spacious backyard area with a large storage shed.
1 of 26
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
91 Blackhawk Drive
91 Blackhawk Dr, Daleville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
1176 sqft
91 Blackhawk Drive Available 05/21/20 Hilltop Subdivision in Daleville - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home w/2 car garage in Daleville; minutes from Ft.
Results within 5 miles of Daleville
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
112 Crestview Dr.
112 Crestview Drive, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
112 Crestview Dr. Available 07/01/20 112 Crestview Dr, Enterprise - All appliances, pets negotiable, fenced yard, fireplace, 1 car garage (RLNE4130065)
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
106 Christopher Dr
106 Christopher Drive, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
106 Christopher Dr Available 07/27/20 106 Christopher - All appliances, wood fireplace, 2 car garage, fence, pets negotiable (RLNE3165680)
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
206 Wakefield Way
206 Wakefield Way, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1495 sqft
206 Wakefield Way Available 06/29/20 Wakefield Subdivision - Fully Furnished TDY Unit! - 2BR/2.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
130 N Springview Dr
130 N Springview Dr, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1494 sqft
130 N Springview Dr Available 08/18/20 Dunwoody Subdivision - 2BR/2.5BA townhome with 1 car garage in the Dunwoody subdivision. All major appliances provided along with a washer & dryer.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
28 Courtyard Way
28 Courtyard Way, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1174 sqft
28 Courtyard Way Available 06/14/20 Courtyard Way - Fully Furnished TDY Unit! - The rates for TDY's are 60.00 / day which equates to 1800/mo. for 30 days and 1860/mo. for 31 days. Minimum stay of 30 days.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
99 Courtyard Way
99 Courtyard Way, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1147 sqft
COURTYARD WAY - TDY Unit - The rates for TDY's are $60.00 / day which equates to $1800/mo. for 30 days and $1860/mo. for 31 days. Fully Furnished 2BR/2.5BA townhome with 1 Car Garage in the Courtyard Subdivision.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
107 Winthrope Ln
107 Winthrope Lane, Coffee County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1369 sqft
((AVAILABLE 6/22/2020 dates are subject to change)) NO Pets. 1 Car garage, fenced back yard, stainless steel appliances, pest control, washer/dryer, lawn care and pool/clubhouse use included. (CLB)
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3085 Achey Dr
3085 Achey Drive, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1500 sqft
((AVAILABLE 6/22/2020 all - dates are subject to change at anytime)) NO PETS!!2 car garage, fenced rear yard, large living room with built in storage space,garden tub in the master bath, security system ready (at tenants cost)washer and dryer and
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
111 Woodberry Dr
111 Woodberry Drive, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1500 sqft
((AVAILABLE NOW- dates are subject to change at anytime)) NO PETS!! 1 car garage, fenced rear yard, washer/dryer, pest control, lawn care and pool/clubhouse use included. (CLB)
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
174 Woodmere Dr
174 Woodmere, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1392 sqft
((AVAILABLE Now- dates are subject to change at anytime)) No Pets. 1 car garage, fenced rear yard, washer/dryer, pest control, lawn care and clubhouse/pool use included. (CLB)
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
267 Graceland Cir
267 Graceland Cir, Ozark, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1570 sqft
((AVAILABLE 6/26/2020 all dates subject to change)) NO Pets. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 Car garage, fenced yard and quarterly pest control included. (CLB)
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
111 Victoria Dr
111 Victoria Drive, Enterprise, AL
4 Bedrooms
$950
1750 sqft
((AVAILABLE NOW all dates are subject to change )) Pets under 25 pounds. Large shaded backyard with pecan trees, large front yard and covered patio. pest control, 2 car garage includes washer/dryer.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
232 Candlebrook Drive
232 Candlebrook Drive, Coffee County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$675
1106 sqft
3 Bedroom/1.5 Bath two-story town townhome is affordable and close to the Ft. Rucker gate. Includes all major kitchen appliances, washing machine and dryer, walk-in closets, and a large covered patio with a storage closet.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
239 Wakefield Way
239 Wakefield Way, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1495 sqft
Corner unit!! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with 1 car garage located in Wakefield Subdivision. Features included wood plank tile floors in the main living areas with carpet in the bedrooms, a fenced in back yard, and clubhouse with pool access.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
209 Antler Drive
209 Antler Drive, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1349 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home with 2 car garage. Features include hardwood and carpet floors throughout, a spacious, screened in back porch, and a shaded, fenced in back yard.
1 of 12
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
170 County Rd. 751
170 County Road 751, Coffee County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2057 sqft
170 County Rd. 751 Available 06/15/20 Curington Farms - Pool & Lawn Care Included! - Beautiful 4 Bed/2 Bath home with 2 Car Garage in Curington Farms. Fireplace in living room, formal dining room along with eat-in kitchen.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
114 Baldwin
114 Baldwin, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
114 Baldwin Available 04/17/20 Dunwoody Townhomes - 2-story townhouse, all appliances, washer/dryer, 1 car garage, fenced yard, pets negotiable, community pool, lawn care (RLNE5663419)
1 of 25
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
21 Courtyard Way
21 Courtyard Way, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1500 sqft
Spacious townhome near Ft. Rucker - Property Id: 136366 Updated townhome in quiet neighborhood, close to Ft. Rucker. Pool, tennis court, basketball court and gym access included. Spacious serene deck to enjoy. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
102 Brookside
102 Brookside Ln, Ozark, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
102 Brookside Available 04/12/20 102 Brookside Lane, Ozark - All appliances, fireplace, 1car garage, pets negotiable (RLNE3429270)
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
103 Wildwood
103 Wildwood Drive, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1600 sqft
Harrand Creek - 3BR/2BA home with 2 Car Garage in Harrand Creek. Wood-burning fireplace in living room, laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, and rear deck overlooks partially fenced backyard.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Daleville rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,090.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Daleville from include Dothan, Ozark, Marianna, Troy, and Enterprise.