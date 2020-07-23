/
/
okaloosa county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:45 AM
127 Apartments for rent in Okaloosa County, FL📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
20 Units Available
The Preserve at Henderson Beach
4131 Commons Dr W, Destin, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,384
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1111 sqft
Resort-style living in the heart of the city. Outstanding amenities including hardwood floors, modern stainless steel appliances and large floor plans. On-site pool, internet cafe, coffee bar and 24-hour fitness center. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 23 at 12:12 AM
13 Units Available
Legacy on the Bay
251 Vinings Way Blvd, Destin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,214
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1328 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Our management office will remain open to serve our residents.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
10 Units Available
Arium Emerald Isle
214 Racetrack Rd NW, Fort Walton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Arium Emerald Isle is a luxury apartment complex on the Emerald Coast near Elgin Air Force Base. Furnished corporate apartments available. Spacious floor plans and designer interiors.
Last updated July 23 at 12:32 AM
12 Units Available
Sea Glass
4320 Commons Dr, Destin, FL
Studio
$1,294
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,501
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,026
1080 sqft
Last updated July 23 at 12:18 AM
23 Units Available
Venue Emerald Coast
4211 Commons Dr W, Destin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1404 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments in Destin boast spacious floor plans, a saltwater pool and an outdoor kitchen. Within walking distance of a range of shopping and dining options.
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
113 Units Available
Downtown Destin
Vintage Destin
2004 98 Palms Blvd, Destin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1410 sqft
Now Offering 1/2 Month Free and $99 App/Admin Fee for 1x1 Floorplans only
Last updated July 7 at 03:30 PM
13 Units Available
Bel Aire Terrace
100 Bel Aire Dr, Crestview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
150 sqft
Resort-style living. Community pool and clubhouse. Tenants have access to private dog park. Apartments feature high ceilings, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Air conditioning. Easy access to I-10.
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Wynnehaven Beach Estates
210 Michael Avenue
210 Michael Avenue, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1850 sqft
You will love this 3BR/2BA home on an oversized lot in Mary Esther! Tile in the living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen features granite counter tops, a breakfast bar and upgraded appliances.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
492 Keystone Road
492 Keystone Road, Okaloosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1289 sqft
--No Pets--BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED: A portion of rent paid will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to your home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Oakland
349 NW Canterbury Circle
349 Canterbury Cir NW, Fort Walton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1294 sqft
***AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1, 2020***--Pet on approval-- (1 pet not exceeding 50lbs, or 2 pets total weight combined not exceeding 50 lbs)BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED: A portion of rent paid will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to your home
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
3026 Yorktown Circle
3026 Yorktown Circle, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1120 sqft
This three bedroom, two bath patio home is ready for new tenants. Home is conveniently located and boasts an open floor plan. Spacious living/dining area, a unique fireplace, high ceilings, updated light fixtures and ceiling fans.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
4 Flamenco Street
4 Flamenco Street, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,720
1829 sqft
As you enter the foyer through the covered front porch, you are greeted by the dining room that features upgraded lighting. As you continue, you will enter the kitchen which boasts custom cabinetry w/ crown molding, 3 cm.
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
716 Randall Roberts Road
716 Randall Roberts Road, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2118 sqft
Location, Location, and Location! Don't get stuck in traffic on 98!Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home with private office (office could be 4th bedroom).
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
3900 Mesa Road
3900 Mesa Road, Destin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1536 sqft
This charming 3BR/2BA home for rent in Destin is located in a nice, quiet subdivision off of Indian Trail. The split floor plan connects the main living areas well while offering additional privacy from the bedrooms.
1 of 35
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1606 Trent Street
1606 Trent Street, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1964 sqft
Available on August 1!Spacious home in Emerald Village with prime location just minutes from Hurlburt Field and beautiful white sand beaches! Open floor plan with 3 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, PLUS A BONUS ROOM!High ceilings captivate this
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
20 Court Drive
20 Court Drive, Destin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1456 sqft
Live near the beautiful beaches of the Emerald Coast in this charming 2BR/2.5BA townhome.
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
356 Evergreen Avenue
356 Evergreen Avenue, Niceville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
Home available for rent in Cedar Ridge. Nice neighborhood with sidewalks and no through traffic. Close to Eglin AFB and steps away from NWF State College. 2 story home with master on 1st floor.
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Indian Bayou
36 E Country Club Drive
36 Country Club Dr E, Destin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2328 sqft
This recently updated large brick home is located in the wonderful neighborhood of Indian Bayou. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms including one half bath.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Fox Valley
217 Foxchase Way
217 Foxchase Way, Crestview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
3046 sqft
You will adore this beautiful 4BD/3BA brick rental home in Crestview, FL. The rooms are spacious and inviting. Cooking in the kitchen is an absolute dream as it is large, open and features plenty of cabinet space to boot.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Port Dixie
20 9Th Street
20 9th St, Lake Lorraine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1760 sqft
Beautiful three bedroom, two bath home in great condition. As you walk inside you will notice the neutral walls, recessed lighting, and large living room.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2335 Cummings Drive
2335 Cummings Drive, Ocean City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2311 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN- SEPTEMBER 1!You'll love this exquisite 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in the exclusive Majestic Oaks subdivision! Featuring 9' ceilings, all brick exterior, open floor plan, plus wood and tile flooring in all the main living areas.
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
5456 E Brook Drive
5456 East Brook Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2349 sqft
This home has a beautiful open floor plan. The vaulted ceilings in the Family Room add to its spaciousness. The Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and a granite island for extra working space. The bedrooms are situated in a split design.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
424 Morningbird Court
424 Morningbird Court, Niceville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1013 sqft
GREAT HOME LOCATED IN THE CENTER OF NICEVILLE. WALK TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, CITY PARK, WHAT EVER YOU NEED.
1 of 53
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
630 Lloyd Street
630 Lloyd Street, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1400 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED HOME. ALL NEW FLOORING, COUNTERTOPS, CABINETS, VANITIES, APPLIANCES .... THE LIST GOES ON. EVERYTHING IN THE HOME IS NEW INCLUDING FRESH PAINT AND A COVERED PATIO IN THE REAR. NEW LAWN PUMP.
