Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal oven range stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed coffee bar courtyard internet cafe dog park parking pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access lobby media room online portal pet friendly

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.



In the heart of Destin, The Preserve at Henderson Beach is an apartment community located within a moment's drive to the Emerald Coast. With colorful landscaping, a waterside observation deck, and expansive outdoor space for pets, The Preserve is a true oasis by the beach. Our residents enjoy a thriving area, complete with fine dining, fishing, shopping, and a quick drive to the Destin Harbor Boardwalk. Across from the Emerald Coast Parkway, you will find the pristine beaches and serene Henderson Beach State Park. Conveniently located to Hurlburt Field and Eglin AFB, our community welcomes our active military members and offers a monthly rental discount.