164 Apartments for rent in Ojus, FL with garage

Ojus apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles ... Read Guide >

Highland Lakes
1 Unit Available
20530 Highland Lakes Blvd
20530 Highland Lakes Boulevard, Ojus, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
RARE OPPORTUNITY TO RENT A HOME IN HIGHLAND LAKES! CHARMING, BRIGHT FAMILY HOME FEATURES THREE LARGE BEDROOMS, TILE FLOORS, TWO MARBLE BATHROOMS, AND LARGE TWO CAR GARAGE.

1 Unit Available
2395 NE 185th St
2395 Northeast 185th Street, Ojus, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Charming corner house with a fenced backyard surrounded by vegetation. It offers an open floor plan for the living and dining area and hardwood flooring. 3 bedrooms /2 baths with addition. Vacant and ready to move in. Pets allowed.

1 Unit Available
1860 NE 199th St
1860 NE 199th St, Ojus, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
large and spacious home over 3100 sq.ft in great sky lake manor with large back yard and private pool great for entertainment /social gathering.

Highland Lakes
1 Unit Available
21060 NE 18th Ct
21060 Northeast 18th Court, Ojus, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
HIGHLAND GARDENS MODERN AND UPDATED 4 BEDROOM & 2 BATHS PLUS A ENCLOSED GARAGE, THAT CAN BE A 4TH BEDROOM, PLAYROOM OR IDEAL LARGE OFFICE SUITE! BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH WOOD CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS! NEW STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR & NEW

Highland Lakes
1 Unit Available
20325 NE 20th Ct
20325 Northeast 20th Court, Ojus, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,590
Beautiful pool home w/2 car garage in Highland Lakes. Near houses of worship. EZ access to I-95. Plenty of closet space. Circular driveway. Large grass area behind screened in pool. Great family home on dead end street. Near Aventura Mall.
Results within 1 mile of Ojus
City Center
75 Units Available
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,701
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,763
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1000 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
Adventure Town Center
23 Units Available
Camden Aventura
3100 NE 190th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,579
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1465 sqft
A wealth of shopping, entertainment and dining options are near this community at Aventura Mall. Residents can stay fit at the tennis court and gym or relax in the hot tub. Units have hardwood flooring.

Adventure Town Center
1 Unit Available
2965 NE 185th St
2965 Northeast 185th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,625
859 sqft
WOW!! A CORNER UNIT 1 BED/1 BATH/1 CAR GARAGE TRI-LEVEL TOWNHOUSE AT AVENTI @AVENTURA.

1 Unit Available
20921 NE 13th Pl
20921 Northeast 13th Place, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1259 sqft
Great 3/2 home close to everything: Newly renovated , BRAND NEW KITCHEN AND BATH ROOMS ! minutes to I-95, Palmetto, 441, Turnpike and the beaches. Home is in excellent conditions and in a great area with great schools.

Southwest Lakes
1 Unit Available
330 SW 2nd Ave
330 Southwest 2nd Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1848 sqft
HUGE and SPOTLESS 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath with enclosed garage! Gorgeous 2005 Townhome. Tons of granite in kitchen. Gorgeous POOL! SS appliances, indoor laundry room w full sized appliances and water heater.

1 Unit Available
2851 NE 183rd St
2851 Northeast 183rd Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1066 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Extra-large 1/1.5 apartment for rent in the heart of Aventura(1066 Sq Ft). Lake views. Furnished optional. 1 car garage. 24-hour security. Access to gym, 2 pools, basketball court, tennis courts, BBQ grills, pool tables, and mini-golf.

California Club
1 Unit Available
19276 NE 8th Ct
19276 Northeast 8th Court, Ives Estates, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
AMAZING FULLY UPGRADED CUL DE SAC 4 BEDROOM POOL HOME HIGHLY DESIREABLE CUL DE SAC LOCATION WITH OVERSIZED LOT AND DRIVEWAY IN THE HEART OF AVENTURA ISLES! Bring your client to this amazing home in aventura isles minutes from all the city has to

1 Unit Available
3301 NE 183rd St
3301 Northeast 183rd Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3 BEDROOMS PLUS DEN/OFFICE/MEDIA ROOM, 3 1/2 BATHROOM WITH SPECTACULAR INTRACOASTAL AND SKYLINE VIEWS.

Southwest Lakes
1 Unit Available
221 SW 5th Ave
221 Southwest 5th Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
GORGEOUS POOL HOME WITH LARGE BACK YARD 3/2 AND 1 CAR GARAGE. TILE FLOOR, GRANITE COUNTER TOP KITCHEN. IN THE HART OF HALLANDALE CLOSE TO EVERYTHING.

City Center
1 Unit Available
244 SE 2nd Ave
244 Southeast 2nd Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
PRIVATE GATED COMMUNITY, CENTRALLY LOCATED ACROSS FROM GULFSTREAM, CLOSE TO AVENTURA MALL, BEACHES & I-95.BEAUTIFUL CORNER UNIT, OPEN FLOOR PLAN,TILE FLOOR DOWNSTAIRS, CARPET UPSTAIRS.

Adventure Town Center
1 Unit Available
2931 NE 185th St
2931 Northeast 185th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
AVENTI!!! DIRECT WATER VIEW! PRIVATE ONE CAR ATTACHED GARAGE PLUS PARKING FOR SECOND CAR. THIS IS A TRI-LEVEL TOWNHOUSE IN A GREAT, GATED COMMUNITY, EAST OF BISCAYNE. FULL AMMENITY COMPLEX.

California Club
1 Unit Available
984 NE 193rd Ter
984 Northeast 193rd Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2361 sqft
Kids & Adults paradise! This 4 Bed, 2.5 Baths home is located at a large cul de sac lot (one of the largest backyards).

1 Unit Available
20301 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE
20301 West Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
2/2 apartment in the heart of Aventura, breath taking panoramic views from balcony Golf course, ocean and surrounding skyline, Stainless Steel appliances, building amenities have just been renovated, covered parking, cable TV included by HOA, pool,

1 Unit Available
21128 NE 31st Pl
21128 Northeast 31st Place, Aventura, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
THIS GORGEOUS LAKEFRONT HOME IN PRESTIGIOUS AVENTURA LAKES. 2 STORY, HAS A TRUE 4 BEDROOMS AND 3.

1 Unit Available
3025 NE 207th Ter
3025 Northeast 207th Terrace, Aventura, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,550
Beautiful 3/2 and half bath. Home has been updated a couple of years ago with Updated appliances, New kitchen with Quartz counter top, New porcelain floors through out the 1st and second floor.

1 Unit Available
3155 Northeast 184th Street
3155 NE 184th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
845 sqft
3155 Northeast 184th Street Apt #8103, Aventura, FL 33160 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 05/29/2020. No pets allowed.

Adventure Town Center
1 Unit Available
2911 Northeast 185th Street
2911 Northeast 185th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1318 sqft
911 Northeast 185th Street Apt #510, Aventura, FL 33180 - 2 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 05/29/2020. Pets: Small dogs allowed.

1 Unit Available
3340 NE 190th St
3340 Northeast 190th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1650 sqft
BEST PRICE IN THE MARKET Boaters paradise, 3 FULL bedrooms condo with 3 full bathrooms, freshly painted with new modern wood floors on bedrooms . Hidden gem.

California Club
1 Unit Available
376 NE 194th Ln
376 Northeast 194th Lane, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
TOWN HOUSE 3 BED 2 1/2 BATH IN @ AVENTURA ISLES 24 HOURS GATED ENTRY !!! COVERED GARAGE.
City Guide for Ojus, FL

"A couple of young girls went sailing down A1A / into the arms of Florida / Sailing down a highway / Singing their heads off / Protected by the holy ghosts / Flying in the ocean / Driving with their eyes closed." (- Patty Griffin, "Florida")

The perfect setting for that scenic drive down the Atlantic Coast, Ojus, Florida is a town that has strangely been incorporated, unincorporated, and currently seeks incorporation a second time. So indecisive! Despite being a little bit fickle, Ojus is a beautiful place to live with a fantastic climate, spacious homes, and plenty of available rental condos, apartments, and houses that welcome your furry friends. It's friendly, sunny, and not far from Miami Beach, for the weekends. If sun, sand, and surf are your thing. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Ojus, FL

Ojus apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

