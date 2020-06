Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

AVAILABLE NOW! Impecable 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath corner unit townhome in gated community. Just steps away from the pool, this 1,240 sqft townhouse has two master suites with their own spacious closets and bathrooms. Living room and dining room features modern laminate flooring. Kitchen overlooks the beautiful pond and has space for a small breakfast table. All appliances included. Conveniently located close to 54, Suncoast expwy & Gunn Hwy.