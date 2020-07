16312 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME TO CALL YOUR NEW HOME. THIS POND VIEW UNIT HAS TWO MASTER SUITES WITH FULL BATH IN EACH ROOM AND A HALF BATH DOWNSTAIRS. KITCHEN HAS STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, UPGRADED CABINETS, BEAUTIFUL GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED. SWAN VIEW IS VERY CONVENIENTLY LOCATED JUST WEST OF SUNCOAST PKWY FOR THAT EASY COMMUTE. WALK TO SHOPPING, OR JUST RELAX AND ENJOY THE POOL THAT IS JUST STEPS AWAY! Small Pets under 15lbs with owner's approval and $200.00 non-refundable pet fee