16304 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking pool ceiling fan

A beautiful 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath Townhome in the very safe, quiet, friendly and desirable community of Swan View Townhomes, in Odessa, FL is located minutes away from Suncoast Parkway. This is a 2 bedroom unit - with each bedroom having private FULL bathroom, and plenty of closet space, with a spacious Living Room and separate formal Dining area, functional Kitchen with granite counter top, private Patio over looking over pond, with a storage closet. Friendly complex with a swimming pool and a private playground Safe Gated community, a great place for a family Plenty of parking. Newer carpeting.