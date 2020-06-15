All apartments in Odessa
Odessa, FL
16304 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

16304 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE

16304 Swan View Circle · (727) 460-8551
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16304 Swan View Circle, Odessa, FL 33556
Swan View Townhomes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1337 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
A beautiful 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath Townhome in the very safe, quiet, friendly and desirable community of Swan View Townhomes, in Odessa, FL is located minutes away from Suncoast Parkway. This is a 2 bedroom unit - with each bedroom having private FULL bathroom, and plenty of closet space, with a spacious Living Room and separate formal Dining area, functional Kitchen with granite counter top, private Patio over looking over pond, with a storage closet. Friendly complex with a swimming pool and a private playground Safe Gated community, a great place for a family Plenty of parking. Newer carpeting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16304 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE have any available units?
16304 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16304 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE have?
Some of 16304 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16304 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
16304 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16304 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 16304 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odessa.
Does 16304 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 16304 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 16304 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16304 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16304 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 16304 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 16304 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 16304 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 16304 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16304 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16304 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16304 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
