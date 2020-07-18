13948 JACOBSON DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully kept 3 bedroom/2 bath/ den (large enough to be used as a 4th bedroom, if desired) / 2 car garage home in desirable Odessa now available. Home features new interior neutral paint throughout, brand new carpet in secondary bedrooms and den, tile in all wet areas and main living areas as well as master bedroom, honeycomb color wood kitchen cabinets, painted garage and patio flooring, and screened patio overlooking a spacious yard. Home is served by top rated schools and provides ease of access to major highways. Make your appointment to view this home today!