Odessa, FL
13948 JACOBSON DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13948 JACOBSON DRIVE

13948 Jacobson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13948 Jacobson Drive, Odessa, FL 33556
Ashley Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
range
Beautifully kept 3 bedroom/2 bath/ den (large enough to be used as a 4th bedroom, if desired) / 2 car garage home in desirable Odessa now available. Home features new interior neutral paint throughout, brand new carpet in secondary bedrooms and den, tile in all wet areas and main living areas as well as master bedroom, honeycomb color wood kitchen cabinets, painted garage and patio flooring, and screened patio overlooking a spacious yard. Home is served by top rated schools and provides ease of access to major highways. Make your appointment to view this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13948 JACOBSON DRIVE have any available units?
13948 JACOBSON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odessa, FL.
What amenities does 13948 JACOBSON DRIVE have?
Some of 13948 JACOBSON DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13948 JACOBSON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13948 JACOBSON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13948 JACOBSON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13948 JACOBSON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odessa.
Does 13948 JACOBSON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13948 JACOBSON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13948 JACOBSON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13948 JACOBSON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13948 JACOBSON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13948 JACOBSON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13948 JACOBSON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13948 JACOBSON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13948 JACOBSON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13948 JACOBSON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13948 JACOBSON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13948 JACOBSON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
