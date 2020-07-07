All apartments in Ocoee
Last updated June 11 2020 at 6:54 PM

622 Sherwood Oaks Circle

622 Sherwood Oaks Circle · No Longer Available
Location

622 Sherwood Oaks Circle, Ocoee, FL 34761

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 Sherwood Oaks Circle have any available units?
622 Sherwood Oaks Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
Is 622 Sherwood Oaks Circle currently offering any rent specials?
622 Sherwood Oaks Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 Sherwood Oaks Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 622 Sherwood Oaks Circle is pet friendly.
Does 622 Sherwood Oaks Circle offer parking?
No, 622 Sherwood Oaks Circle does not offer parking.
Does 622 Sherwood Oaks Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 622 Sherwood Oaks Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 Sherwood Oaks Circle have a pool?
Yes, 622 Sherwood Oaks Circle has a pool.
Does 622 Sherwood Oaks Circle have accessible units?
No, 622 Sherwood Oaks Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 622 Sherwood Oaks Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 622 Sherwood Oaks Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 622 Sherwood Oaks Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 622 Sherwood Oaks Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

