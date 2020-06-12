/
3 bedroom apartments
138 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ocean Ridge, FL
120 Dolphin Rd
120 Dolphin Road, Ocean Ridge, FL
This stunning beach house was renovated 2 years ago like new construction and elegantly decorated. It's only a short walk to one of the most desirable beaches in South Florida.
125 Marlin Drive
125 Marlin Drive, Ocean Ridge, FL
125 Marlin Drive, Ocean Ridge , FL 33435 - 5 BR 6.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/08/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
31 Hersey Drive
31 Hersey Drive, Ocean Ridge, FL
Steps to the ocean - Renovations completed June 2020. All new bathrooms, kitchen, windows, roof, flooring, pool and pool deck, furniture, etc. Must see.
27 Hersey Drive
27 Hersey Drive, Ocean Ridge, FL
Available June 1. Exceptional beach property, steps to the ocean and minutes to Atlantic Avenue and the heart of Delray Beach. Beautifully furnished and appointed - no expense spared.
Results within 1 mile of Ocean Ridge
One Boynton
1351 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1573 sqft
Resort-style living in spacious apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters and ceiling fans. Complex has a business center, putting green and yoga studio. Near shopping and public transit.
Seabourn Cove
3501 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,206
1719 sqft
Enjoy tropical living close to Seacrest Scrub Natural Area and the beach. Minutes away from I-95. Luxury touches such as granite counters and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community boasts gym, pool, and playground.
Manatee Bay
1632 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,901
1335 sqft
Manatee Bay is directly on Florida's Intracoastal Waterway in Boynton Beach, known to be a popular safe haven for manatees.
Boynton Town
500 Ocean
101 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,423
1306 sqft
Live, Dine, Shop, Play and Explore in a neighborhood full of adventure where you are never short of options thats life at 500 OCEAN Apartments.
700 E Boynton Beach Blvd
700 East Boynton Beach Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1385 sqft
Spectacular 3 bedroom, 2 bath waterfront condo located in Marina Village of Boynton Beach. Fabulous views of the Intracoastal Waterway. Close proximity to fine dining, shops, and a half a mile to the ocean. This unit has been fully renovated.
3071 Waterside Circle
3071 Waterside Circle, Boynton Beach, FL
Intracoastal Luxurious 3 Story Townhome for Rent. This is one of a kind residence. Offers 4 bedrooms 4 baths, great room, family room, Balconies and Outdoor Covered Terrace overlooking the Intracoastal.
3135 Waterside Cir
3135 Waterside Circle, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2380 sqft
Intracoastal living at its finest! Beauty, style and serenity permeates every element of Waterside, a very private & exclusive gated Mediterranean style community located on the Intracoastal Waterway on the Delray Beach/ Boynton Beach line just 3 to
808 Villa Circle
808 Villa Cir, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1266 sqft
Come down to Florida for the winter! Come and enjoy this lake front 3 bedroom 3 bath beautifully renovated condo in a private gated community. New custom finishes and meticulously maintained.
134 SE 26th Avenue
134 Southeast 26th Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1551 sqft
Wow! Beautifully updated, spacious yard, great location! Wood-look flooring throughout. Updated kitchen with teak countertops, white Shaker-style cabinets, subway-tile backsplash.
3069 Waterside Circle
3069 Waterside Circle, Boynton Beach, FL
Waterfront three story townhome has nearly 2500sq.ft. of living space Impact glass Windows and more.
4102 Tuscany Way
4102 Tuscany Way, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Beautiful 3/2 on first floor in Gated Inter-coastal front community. A peaceful Florida Mangrove Forest in front on your balcony. You will love the private boardwalk.
1918 NE 5th Court
1918 Northeast 5th Street, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1561 sqft
AMAZING 3 BED/ WITH GARAGE IN Boynton Beach, CLOSE TO I-95 , GATED , TILE AND WOOD FLOORS , WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNIT, CORNER UNIT , READY TO GO , SCHEDULE YOUR VISIT TODAY
Lakeshore North
110 N Lakeshore Drive
110 North Lakeshore Drive, Hypoluxo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1878 sqft
Available immediately. Direct Intracoastal views from this 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom townhouse in Lakeshore. Unit has a 1 car garage, sky lights, indoor laundry, eat-in kitchen, and two screened patios with amazing views.
38 Perry Avenue
38 Perry Avenue, Palm Beach County, FL
This magnificent oceanfront property sits on a large, private lot..
186 SE 27th Court
186 Southeast 27th Court, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1480 sqft
Welcome to this well kept 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home with one car garage that has been converted into an office/storage room but is readily prepared for a quick conversion back.
3051 Waterside Circle
3051 Waterside Circle, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2524 sqft
Mediterranean Style Townhouse Move in Ready. Located on the Canal leading out the intracoastal waterway. Features 3 beds 3 and a half baths With open floor plan. Brand new Carpets on Staircase & Bedrooms. Freshly Painted.
713 Presidential Drive
713 Presidential Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
DIRECT WATERFRONT LUXURY HOME WITH ITS OWN WHITE SANDY BEACH! From the moment you step into this Elegant Home you will feel what this fully furnished luxury home has to offer. Wake up to breathtaking views of the intracoastal and the morning sunrise.
4020 S Ocean Boulevard
4020 South Ocean Boulevard, Manalapan, FL
Great intercoastal and ocean views all around, boat dock, private beach and so much more
714 Presidential Drive
714 Presidential Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
Waterfront Retreat! Completely Furnished 4 bed, 3 bath home plus 3 car garage overlooking the intracoastal . Oversized Owner's Suite upstairs with large balcony overlooking the water. Two Bedrooms are downstairs.
408 E Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard
408 Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 408 E Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard in Boynton Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
