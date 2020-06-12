/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:16 PM
167 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ocean Ridge, FL
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
5505 N Ocean Boulevard
5505 North Ocean Boulevard, Ocean Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
848 sqft
Fully redone unit that looks like a model at Colonial Ridge. Sit and have your morning coffee at cafe table in front of the unit and you will have a view of the sunrise over the Atlantic ocean.
1 of 22
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
6550 N Ocean Boulevard
6550 North Ocean Boulevard, Ocean Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1404 sqft
Direct lagoon water view, across the street from public beach and unit highly renovated and comfortably furnished.
Results within 1 mile of Ocean Ridge
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
36 Units Available
Seabourn Cove
3501 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,813
1457 sqft
Enjoy tropical living close to Seacrest Scrub Natural Area and the beach. Minutes away from I-95. Luxury touches such as granite counters and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community boasts gym, pool, and playground.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
24 Units Available
Manatee Bay
1632 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1228 sqft
Manatee Bay is directly on Florida's Intracoastal Waterway in Boynton Beach, known to be a popular safe haven for manatees.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
58 Units Available
One Boynton
1351 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1266 sqft
Resort-style living in spacious apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters and ceiling fans. Complex has a business center, putting green and yoga studio. Near shopping and public transit.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
Boynton Town
65 Units Available
500 Ocean
101 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
1083 sqft
Live, Dine, Shop, Play and Explore in a neighborhood full of adventure where you are never short of options thats life at 500 OCEAN Apartments.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
410 NE 17th Ave Apt #201
410 Northeast 17th Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1101 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo in Boynton Beach - Charming 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo, It is only 5 minutes to Intracoastal, Marinas, parks and beaches. Use the exercise room then relax by the pool within steps of the unit. Large Screened in balcony.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2182 South Seacrest Blvd
2182 South Seacrest Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1643 sqft
Available 06/15/20 2182 South Seacrest Blvd. Boynton Beach, Fl 33435 - Property Id: 291133 BOYNTON BEACH - - -Family Owned with pride. 2182 South Seacrest Blvd. Spacious 2 BR 2.5 BA end unit townhouse for rent.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1705 Coastal Bay Blvd
1705 Coastal Bay Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
2161 sqft
Beautiful garden entry townhome in the gated community of Coastal Bay.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
12 Briny Breezes Blvd
12 Briney Breezes Boulevard, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
710 sqft
This beautiful beach house is available fully furnished as a turn key rental.The home is completely renovated from top to bottom.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
3826 Old Dixie Hwy
3826 North Old Dixie Highway, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
700 sqft
EVERTHING INCLUDED, Electric, water, high speed internet, voice activated xfinty tv, lawn maintenance, trash. This 2/1 is located in east Delray just off Federal Hwy and is close to the beach, great shopping and easily access to the i95.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Crestview
1 Unit Available
2301 SE 4TH ST APT 9 - 1
2301 Southeast 4th Street, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
861 sqft
Two Bedroom, one bath with double faucet vanity. All tile floors, stainless steel appliances. Beach, grocery store, dining all with in walking distance. Delray Beach's Atlantic ave less than 10 mins away.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
3816 OLD DIXIE HWY
3816 North Old Dixie Highway, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
971 sqft
1 Mile to the beach, just a 10 min bike ride from this cozy cottage single family home featuring two bedrooms, one bath, two car driveway, one off street guest spot with beautiful fenced back yard.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
7979 Terrace Road
7979 Terrace Road, San Castle, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
792 sqft
This is a great 2/1 rental near the east Lantana area. NO HOA. Plenty of parking space. Minutes to the beaches. Easy access to I-95 highway. There is a 3rd room that can be used as a Den/Office or small bedroom. Call to make an appointment.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2016 S Federal Highway S
2016 Federal Highway, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
963 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom 2 Bath condoBeautiful club house Pool facing the intercoastal. Few minutes away from restaurants.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2006 S Federal Highway
2006 Federal Highway, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
963 sqft
Bright, spacious, fully-furnished corner condominium overlooking palm trees and beautifully-landscaped gardens. Seagate of Gulfstreams is one of the Intracoastal Waterway's best kept secrets.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
651 Oak Street
651 Oak Street, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
811 sqft
Not just another rental, A Boaters & Water Lovers dream. Freshly painted, Many new updates. located on a very peaceful block. Outside your front door is one of many appealing aspects of this property.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2202 NE 4th Street
2202 Northeast 4th Street, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
757 sqft
Nice apartment 2 bedroom 1 bathroom, corner unit, all tile living areas and waterproof laminate in the bedrooms, updated kitchen, bathroom cabinets and marble counter, washer and dryer inside, community pool, include water
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
659 Casa Loma Blvd
659 Casa Loma Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1377 sqft
(ANNUAL RENTAL)- IMMACULATE WATERFRONT TOWNHOUSE located in the sought-after Marina Village.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
105 South Boulevard
105 South Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1104 sqft
Beautiful 1st floor corner unit in a 55+ Community. Recently renovated all to city codes. The open & updated kitchen harmonizes with the spacious living area creating a perfect living space.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
805 Villa Circle
805 Villa Cir, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1074 sqft
Immaculate! Fully Furnished Condo.Gated entrance. Pool & Hot Tub, Basketball; Billiards; Clubhouse; Exercise Room; Manager on Site; Play Area; Pool; Spa-Hot Tub.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Boynton Town
1 Unit Available
208 SE 1st Avenue
208 Southeast 1st Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
800 sqft
*Beautiful Ocean Breezes From This Awesome Sweet Home Right In The Heart of Boynton's 250 Million Makeover!*Walk To The Library, Museum, Entertainment, Waterfront Restaurants, Beach, Water Sports, Playground*Fun City Movies & Functions* *Brand New
1 of 63
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2008 Federal Highway
2008 Federal Highway, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
963 sqft
Here's your best opportunity to live directly on the Intracoastal with completely unobstructed 3rd floor views from all living areas, including the kitchen.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 02:49pm
1 Unit Available
760 East Ocean Avenue
760 East Ocean Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
908 sqft
760 East Ocean Avenue Apt #106, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed.
Similar Pages
Ocean Ridge 1 BedroomsOcean Ridge 2 BedroomsOcean Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOcean Ridge 3 BedroomsOcean Ridge Apartments with Balcony
Ocean Ridge Apartments with GarageOcean Ridge Apartments with ParkingOcean Ridge Apartments with PoolOcean Ridge Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLPort Salerno, FLLake Belvedere Estates, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLBal Harbour, FL