918 OTTER CREEK DRIVE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful two story home located in Timberlake @ Oakleaf - Beautiful two story home located in Timberlake @ Oakleaf. This home offers spacious living in a split floor plan with eat-in-kitchen equipped stainless appliances, a large living room/dining room combination with soaring ceilings and covered screened patio. The Master Bedroom is downstairs. The master bath has dual vanities, separate shower, and garden tub. The downstairs also hosts a laundry room equipped with a deep utility sink, guest bath and two car garage. Upstairs are three spacious bedrooms and full size bath. Access to Oakleaf amenities. Convenient to the Oakleaf Towncenter Mall. Sorry, NO PETS.



Available: Now

Application Fee $50 per adult



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3232040)