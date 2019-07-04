All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
918 OTTER CREEK DRIVE
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

918 OTTER CREEK DRIVE

918 Otter Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

918 Otter Creek Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
bathtub
Beautiful two story home located in Timberlake @ Oakleaf - Beautiful two story home located in Timberlake @ Oakleaf. This home offers spacious living in a split floor plan with eat-in-kitchen equipped stainless appliances, a large living room/dining room combination with soaring ceilings and covered screened patio. The Master Bedroom is downstairs. The master bath has dual vanities, separate shower, and garden tub. The downstairs also hosts a laundry room equipped with a deep utility sink, guest bath and two car garage. Upstairs are three spacious bedrooms and full size bath. Access to Oakleaf amenities. Convenient to the Oakleaf Towncenter Mall. Sorry, NO PETS.

Available: Now
Application Fee $50 per adult

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3232040)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 OTTER CREEK DRIVE have any available units?
918 OTTER CREEK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 918 OTTER CREEK DRIVE have?
Some of 918 OTTER CREEK DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 OTTER CREEK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
918 OTTER CREEK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 OTTER CREEK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 918 OTTER CREEK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation.
Does 918 OTTER CREEK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 918 OTTER CREEK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 918 OTTER CREEK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 918 OTTER CREEK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 OTTER CREEK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 918 OTTER CREEK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 918 OTTER CREEK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 918 OTTER CREEK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 918 OTTER CREEK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 918 OTTER CREEK DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 918 OTTER CREEK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 918 OTTER CREEK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
