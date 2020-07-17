785 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy #1824

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse elevator gym playground pool tennis court

The Preserve at Oakleaf 2/2 Condo - Stylish living in the Preserve @ Oakleaf 2nd Floor Unit



This two bedroom, two bath condo features high ceilings with an open floor plan great for entertaining and offers tons of natural light! The roomy kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and breakfast bar. Kitchen is fully equipped with white side-by-side refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher. Add the breezy screened balcony, walk-in closets, a full-sized washer and dryer included IN UNIT, elevator available and access to Oakleaf amenities? Amenities include the sparkling pool, executive club house, fantastic athletic center, soccer fields, tennis and basketball courts, and a playground.



(RLNE2114821)