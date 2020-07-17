All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Find more places like 785 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy #1824.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
/
785 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy #1824
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

785 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy #1824

785 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakleaf Plantation
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

785 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
elevator
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
The Preserve at Oakleaf 2/2 Condo - Stylish living in the Preserve @ Oakleaf 2nd Floor Unit

This two bedroom, two bath condo features high ceilings with an open floor plan great for entertaining and offers tons of natural light! The roomy kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and breakfast bar. Kitchen is fully equipped with white side-by-side refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher. Add the breezy screened balcony, walk-in closets, a full-sized washer and dryer included IN UNIT, elevator available and access to Oakleaf amenities? Amenities include the sparkling pool, executive club house, fantastic athletic center, soccer fields, tennis and basketball courts, and a playground.

(RLNE2114821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 785 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy #1824 have any available units?
785 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy #1824 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 785 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy #1824 have?
Some of 785 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy #1824's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 785 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy #1824 currently offering any rent specials?
785 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy #1824 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 785 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy #1824 pet-friendly?
No, 785 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy #1824 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation.
Does 785 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy #1824 offer parking?
No, 785 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy #1824 does not offer parking.
Does 785 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy #1824 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 785 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy #1824 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 785 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy #1824 have a pool?
Yes, 785 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy #1824 has a pool.
Does 785 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy #1824 have accessible units?
No, 785 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy #1824 does not have accessible units.
Does 785 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy #1824 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 785 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy #1824 has units with dishwashers.
Does 785 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy #1824 have units with air conditioning?
No, 785 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy #1824 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oakleaf Plantation 3 Bedroom ApartmentsOakleaf Plantation Apartments with Garages
Oakleaf Plantation Apartments with GymsOakleaf Plantation Dog Friendly Apartments
Oakleaf Plantation Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GALake City, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLAsbury Lake, FLSt. Augustine, FLKingsland, GA
St. Augustine Shores, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FLStarke, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida