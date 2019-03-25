All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Find more places like 762 WAKEMONT DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
/
762 WAKEMONT DR
Last updated March 25 2019 at 5:53 AM

762 WAKEMONT DR

762 Wakemont Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakleaf Plantation
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

762 Wakemont Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
You'll love this charming brick home w/ large fenced in yard. It's 4/3 & 2-car garage gives you 2,500 sq ft of useful space. Cozy up to the fireplace in the family room. Create a sophisticated living room or make it a casual flex space. Eat-in kitchen features stainless appliances, pantry, center island, & breakfast bar. Formal dining near kitchen. Soaking tub, stand up shower, & double vanities in master en-suite. Bedrooms are large w/ great natural light & ceiling fans. Guest suite includes private bath. Tasteful details throughout home include glass door entry, vaulted ceilings, updated light fixtures, wood mantle, wood stair rail, & neutral paint. Peaceful treelined views from the covered lanai. Situated in desirable Oakleaf Plantation community w/ award-winning amenities an A schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 762 WAKEMONT DR have any available units?
762 WAKEMONT DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 762 WAKEMONT DR have?
Some of 762 WAKEMONT DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 762 WAKEMONT DR currently offering any rent specials?
762 WAKEMONT DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 762 WAKEMONT DR pet-friendly?
No, 762 WAKEMONT DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation.
Does 762 WAKEMONT DR offer parking?
Yes, 762 WAKEMONT DR offers parking.
Does 762 WAKEMONT DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 762 WAKEMONT DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 762 WAKEMONT DR have a pool?
Yes, 762 WAKEMONT DR has a pool.
Does 762 WAKEMONT DR have accessible units?
No, 762 WAKEMONT DR does not have accessible units.
Does 762 WAKEMONT DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 762 WAKEMONT DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 762 WAKEMONT DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 762 WAKEMONT DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oakleaf Plantation 3 BedroomsOakleaf Plantation Apartments with Garages
Oakleaf Plantation Apartments with GymsOakleaf Plantation Dog Friendly Apartments
Oakleaf Plantation Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GALake City, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLAsbury Lake, FLSt. Augustine, FLKingsland, GA
St. Augustine Shores, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FLStarke, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida