745 BELLSHIRE DR
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM

745 BELLSHIRE DR

745 Bellshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

745 Bellshire Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Former Model Home is MOVE IN READY! 3/2 plus Office w/ 42'' Upper Kitchen Cabinets, Stainless Appliances, Open Floorplan, Laminate Wood Floors, Surround Sound Speakers in Ceiling Throughout the Home w/ Separate Volume Control for Each Area, Glamour Bath with Garden Tub & Separate Walk-in Shower, Large Owner's Closet (enter from Owners Bath, Large Screened Lanai, Wonderfully Landscaped Fully Fenced Backyard with Swing-set included, Washer, Dryer and Kitchen Fridge and Garage to Stay with Home, Oakleaf Plantation offers Resort Style Amenities and is a very active community... Available Now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 745 BELLSHIRE DR have any available units?
745 BELLSHIRE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 745 BELLSHIRE DR have?
Some of 745 BELLSHIRE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 745 BELLSHIRE DR currently offering any rent specials?
745 BELLSHIRE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 BELLSHIRE DR pet-friendly?
No, 745 BELLSHIRE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation.
Does 745 BELLSHIRE DR offer parking?
Yes, 745 BELLSHIRE DR offers parking.
Does 745 BELLSHIRE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 745 BELLSHIRE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 BELLSHIRE DR have a pool?
Yes, 745 BELLSHIRE DR has a pool.
Does 745 BELLSHIRE DR have accessible units?
No, 745 BELLSHIRE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 745 BELLSHIRE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 745 BELLSHIRE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 745 BELLSHIRE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 745 BELLSHIRE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
