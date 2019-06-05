All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Find more places like 736 Bellshire Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
/
736 Bellshire Dr.
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:50 AM

736 Bellshire Dr.

736 Bellshire Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakleaf Plantation
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

736 Bellshire Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
736 Bellshire Dr. Available 06/10/19 Large 4 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Home in Oakleaf Plantation - Excellent School and in the center of Oakleaf, Bellshire Drive has an open floor plan with formal living and dining spaces, family room with fireplace, covered patio, open-unfenced yard, eat in kitchen and inside laundry. This traditional floor plan with like new carpeting and neutral wall colors.

Make Oakleaf Plantation your home and enjoy all the community has to offers including pools, soccer fields, walking and biking paths! Walk to the pool in minutes or workout in the GYM!

Close to shopping and walking distance to the elementary school and a quick drive to middle and high school. Sorry, No Satellite Dishes for this community without HOA approval first!

Pets ok, breed restrictions for dogs! $200.00 First Pet, $100.00 additional pet (limit of 2 Dogs) Pet Rent is $ 20.00 first pet, $10.00 additional pets

Serious applicants should know there is a screening process they must meet:
1. Credit score 600 or better
2. No evictions or collections from previous landlords
3. Income $4050 verifiable

Applications on our www.compasspmg.com website. If you have questions, please give us a call. To arrange your showing, call us!

(RLNE2325703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 736 Bellshire Dr. have any available units?
736 Bellshire Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 736 Bellshire Dr. have?
Some of 736 Bellshire Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 736 Bellshire Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
736 Bellshire Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 736 Bellshire Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 736 Bellshire Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 736 Bellshire Dr. offer parking?
No, 736 Bellshire Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 736 Bellshire Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 736 Bellshire Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 736 Bellshire Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 736 Bellshire Dr. has a pool.
Does 736 Bellshire Dr. have accessible units?
No, 736 Bellshire Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 736 Bellshire Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 736 Bellshire Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 736 Bellshire Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 736 Bellshire Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oakleaf Plantation 2 BedroomsOakleaf Plantation 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Oakleaf Plantation Apartments with GarageOakleaf Plantation Apartments with Pool
Oakleaf Plantation Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLLake City, FLNocatee, FL
Green Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida