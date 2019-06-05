Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

736 Bellshire Dr. Available 06/10/19 Large 4 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Home in Oakleaf Plantation - Excellent School and in the center of Oakleaf, Bellshire Drive has an open floor plan with formal living and dining spaces, family room with fireplace, covered patio, open-unfenced yard, eat in kitchen and inside laundry. This traditional floor plan with like new carpeting and neutral wall colors.



Make Oakleaf Plantation your home and enjoy all the community has to offers including pools, soccer fields, walking and biking paths! Walk to the pool in minutes or workout in the GYM!



Close to shopping and walking distance to the elementary school and a quick drive to middle and high school. Sorry, No Satellite Dishes for this community without HOA approval first!



Pets ok, breed restrictions for dogs! $200.00 First Pet, $100.00 additional pet (limit of 2 Dogs) Pet Rent is $ 20.00 first pet, $10.00 additional pets



Serious applicants should know there is a screening process they must meet:

1. Credit score 600 or better

2. No evictions or collections from previous landlords

3. Income $4050 verifiable



Applications on our www.compasspmg.com website. If you have questions, please give us a call. To arrange your showing, call us!



