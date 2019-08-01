All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Find more places like 575 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway #603.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
/
575 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway #603
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:36 AM

575 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway #603

575 Oakleaf Plantation pkwy 603 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakleaf Plantation
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

575 Oakleaf Plantation pkwy 603, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
575 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway #603 Available 10/18/19 Jennings Point 1/1 with bonus room in fabulous Oakleaf Plantation! - Jennings Point condo offers convenience plus fabulous Oakleaf amenities! This beautiful home features dark laminate floors and warm colors throughout the
1 bedroom, 1 full bath, and an office/bonus room! Spacious kitchen with black appliances and tons of cabinet space looks into dining room and large living room. Perfect for entertaining. Unit includes front loading washer/dryer. Great location is convenient to Oakleaf Town Center, shopping, restaurants, Cecil Field and NAS Jacksonville.
Community offers a Clubhouse and a Pool.
Oakleaf Plantation amenities are free to renters! This includes water parks with slide towers and lagoon pools, clubhouses, fitness centers, basketball courts, soccer and baseball fields, tennis courts, playgrounds, and Eagle Landing golf course.

(RLNE2408228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 575 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway #603 have any available units?
575 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway #603 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 575 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway #603 have?
Some of 575 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway #603's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 575 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway #603 currently offering any rent specials?
575 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway #603 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 575 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway #603 pet-friendly?
Yes, 575 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway #603 is pet friendly.
Does 575 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway #603 offer parking?
No, 575 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway #603 does not offer parking.
Does 575 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway #603 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 575 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway #603 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 575 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway #603 have a pool?
Yes, 575 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway #603 has a pool.
Does 575 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway #603 have accessible units?
No, 575 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway #603 does not have accessible units.
Does 575 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway #603 have units with dishwashers?
No, 575 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway #603 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 575 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway #603 have units with air conditioning?
No, 575 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway #603 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oakleaf Plantation 2 BedroomsOakleaf Plantation 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Oakleaf Plantation Apartments with GarageOakleaf Plantation Apartments with Pool
Oakleaf Plantation Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLLake City, FLNocatee, FL
Green Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida