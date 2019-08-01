Amenities

575 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway #603 Available 10/18/19 Jennings Point 1/1 with bonus room in fabulous Oakleaf Plantation! - Jennings Point condo offers convenience plus fabulous Oakleaf amenities! This beautiful home features dark laminate floors and warm colors throughout the

1 bedroom, 1 full bath, and an office/bonus room! Spacious kitchen with black appliances and tons of cabinet space looks into dining room and large living room. Perfect for entertaining. Unit includes front loading washer/dryer. Great location is convenient to Oakleaf Town Center, shopping, restaurants, Cecil Field and NAS Jacksonville.

Community offers a Clubhouse and a Pool.

Oakleaf Plantation amenities are free to renters! This includes water parks with slide towers and lagoon pools, clubhouses, fitness centers, basketball courts, soccer and baseball fields, tennis courts, playgrounds, and Eagle Landing golf course.



(RLNE2408228)