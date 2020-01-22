569 Artesian Lane

Amenities

Located on a cul-de-sac lot in desirable Savannah Glen, this single-story home with a split bedroom floor plan is close to Clay County schools , parks, NAS Jax, Cecil Commerce Center, and shopping and dining at Oakleaf Town Center. The interior is light and bright with vaulted ceilings and neutral decor. The living room is a great flex space, also ideal for use as an office. The kitchen with a breakfast bar is open to the living and dining areas for easy entertaining. Sliding doors access the fenced back yard. Easy access to I-295! This home is occupied and will be ready for move in around January 1, 2020. Please call or email before making an appointment online.