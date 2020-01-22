All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
569 Artesian Lane
569 Artesian Lane

569 Artesian Lane · No Longer Available
Location

569 Artesian Lane, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32073

Located on a cul-de-sac lot in desirable Savannah Glen, this single-story home with a split bedroom floor plan is close to Clay County schools , parks, NAS Jax, Cecil Commerce Center, and shopping and dining at Oakleaf Town Center. The interior is light and bright with vaulted ceilings and neutral decor. The living room is a great flex space, also ideal for use as an office. The kitchen with a breakfast bar is open to the living and dining areas for easy entertaining. Sliding doors access the fenced back yard. Easy access to I-295! This home is occupied and will be ready for move in around January 1, 2020. Please call or email before making an appointment online.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 569 Artesian Lane have any available units?
569 Artesian Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
Is 569 Artesian Lane currently offering any rent specials?
569 Artesian Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 569 Artesian Lane pet-friendly?
No, 569 Artesian Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation.
Does 569 Artesian Lane offer parking?
No, 569 Artesian Lane does not offer parking.
Does 569 Artesian Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 569 Artesian Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 569 Artesian Lane have a pool?
No, 569 Artesian Lane does not have a pool.
Does 569 Artesian Lane have accessible units?
No, 569 Artesian Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 569 Artesian Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 569 Artesian Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 569 Artesian Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 569 Artesian Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
