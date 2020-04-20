All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:35 PM

482 HOPEWELL DR

482 Hopewell Dr · No Longer Available
Location

482 Hopewell Dr, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32073

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Attractive 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home features an open kitchen with tile flooring, breakfast bar, dark wood kitchen cabinets with plenty of storage space and sleek black appliances. There is a convenient half bath downstairs, eat in area, and a nice size living area. Upstairs the master bedroom has 2 walk in closets and windows to let the light in. The master bathroom has a double vanity and standing stall shower. Washer and dryer included. 2 car garage. Renters insurance required. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 482 HOPEWELL DR have any available units?
482 HOPEWELL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
Is 482 HOPEWELL DR currently offering any rent specials?
482 HOPEWELL DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 482 HOPEWELL DR pet-friendly?
No, 482 HOPEWELL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation.
Does 482 HOPEWELL DR offer parking?
Yes, 482 HOPEWELL DR offers parking.
Does 482 HOPEWELL DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 482 HOPEWELL DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 482 HOPEWELL DR have a pool?
No, 482 HOPEWELL DR does not have a pool.
Does 482 HOPEWELL DR have accessible units?
No, 482 HOPEWELL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 482 HOPEWELL DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 482 HOPEWELL DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 482 HOPEWELL DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 482 HOPEWELL DR does not have units with air conditioning.
