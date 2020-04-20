482 HOPEWELL DR

Amenities

in unit laundry garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Attractive 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home features an open kitchen with tile flooring, breakfast bar, dark wood kitchen cabinets with plenty of storage space and sleek black appliances. There is a convenient half bath downstairs, eat in area, and a nice size living area. Upstairs the master bedroom has 2 walk in closets and windows to let the light in. The master bathroom has a double vanity and standing stall shower. Washer and dryer included. 2 car garage. Renters insurance required. Schedule your showing today!