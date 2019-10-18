All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Find more places like 480 Heron Nest Point.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
/
480 Heron Nest Point
Last updated October 18 2019 at 9:24 AM

480 Heron Nest Point

480 Heron Nest Point · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakleaf Plantation
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

480 Heron Nest Point, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32073

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,314 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Saturday, November 09, 2019. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and da

(RLNE5056887)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 480 Heron Nest Point have any available units?
480 Heron Nest Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 480 Heron Nest Point have?
Some of 480 Heron Nest Point's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 480 Heron Nest Point currently offering any rent specials?
480 Heron Nest Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 480 Heron Nest Point pet-friendly?
Yes, 480 Heron Nest Point is pet friendly.
Does 480 Heron Nest Point offer parking?
Yes, 480 Heron Nest Point offers parking.
Does 480 Heron Nest Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 480 Heron Nest Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 480 Heron Nest Point have a pool?
No, 480 Heron Nest Point does not have a pool.
Does 480 Heron Nest Point have accessible units?
No, 480 Heron Nest Point does not have accessible units.
Does 480 Heron Nest Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 480 Heron Nest Point has units with dishwashers.
Does 480 Heron Nest Point have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 480 Heron Nest Point has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oakleaf Plantation 2 BedroomsOakleaf Plantation 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Oakleaf Plantation Apartments with GarageOakleaf Plantation Apartments with Pool
Oakleaf Plantation Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLLake City, FLNocatee, FL
Green Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida