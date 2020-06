Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub sauna

WHAT A VIEW THIS UNIT OFFERS FROM THE OPEN FLOOR PLAN RIGHT OUT TO THE SCREENED PATIO ALL YOU SEE IS THE BEAUTIFUL LAKE AND WALKING TRAILS, MINUTES FROM CLUB HOUSE WITH ALL AMENITIES,2/3(third room has no closet) BEDROOMS UP OFFERS A MASTER SUITE W/ GARDEN TUB SEPRATE SHOWER DLB VANITY AND NICE WALK-IN CLOSET, LAUNDRY ON SECOND FLOOR WITH NEW WASHER & DRYER AND A ONE CAR GARAGE