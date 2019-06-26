All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Find more places like 4294 EAGLE LANDING PKWY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
/
4294 EAGLE LANDING PKWY
Last updated June 26 2019 at 10:56 AM

4294 EAGLE LANDING PKWY

4294 Eagle Landing Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakleaf Plantation
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

4294 Eagle Landing Parkway, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065
Eagle Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Stunning, one story spacious floor with beautiful custom touches! Walk in to the foyer entry that leads to the formal living and dining area. Private Home Office is off of foyer. Large Kitchen overlooks family room and offers a breakfast nook area as well. HUGE island with sink and a breakfast bar with granite counters and tons of cabinet space. Family room has tons of windows that let in lots of natural light. Master is on right side of home and is spacious with a beautiful en suite offering two closets, separate water room. Dual Vanity sinks, stand up shower and soaking tub. One Private Bedroom with own bathroom is in the rear of home. Two other bedrooms that share a bath in front of home. Mudroom that goes into the garage.Enjoy the amazing amenities of Eagle Landing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4294 EAGLE LANDING PKWY have any available units?
4294 EAGLE LANDING PKWY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 4294 EAGLE LANDING PKWY have?
Some of 4294 EAGLE LANDING PKWY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4294 EAGLE LANDING PKWY currently offering any rent specials?
4294 EAGLE LANDING PKWY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4294 EAGLE LANDING PKWY pet-friendly?
No, 4294 EAGLE LANDING PKWY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation.
Does 4294 EAGLE LANDING PKWY offer parking?
Yes, 4294 EAGLE LANDING PKWY offers parking.
Does 4294 EAGLE LANDING PKWY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4294 EAGLE LANDING PKWY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4294 EAGLE LANDING PKWY have a pool?
Yes, 4294 EAGLE LANDING PKWY has a pool.
Does 4294 EAGLE LANDING PKWY have accessible units?
No, 4294 EAGLE LANDING PKWY does not have accessible units.
Does 4294 EAGLE LANDING PKWY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4294 EAGLE LANDING PKWY has units with dishwashers.
Does 4294 EAGLE LANDING PKWY have units with air conditioning?
No, 4294 EAGLE LANDING PKWY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oakleaf Plantation 2 BedroomsOakleaf Plantation 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Oakleaf Plantation Apartments with GarageOakleaf Plantation Apartments with Pool
Oakleaf Plantation Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLLake City, FLNocatee, FL
Green Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida