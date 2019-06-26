4294 EAGLE LANDING PKWY

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Stunning, one story spacious floor with beautiful custom touches! Walk in to the foyer entry that leads to the formal living and dining area. Private Home Office is off of foyer. Large Kitchen overlooks family room and offers a breakfast nook area as well. HUGE island with sink and a breakfast bar with granite counters and tons of cabinet space. Family room has tons of windows that let in lots of natural light. Master is on right side of home and is spacious with a beautiful en suite offering two closets, separate water room. Dual Vanity sinks, stand up shower and soaking tub. One Private Bedroom with own bathroom is in the rear of home. Two other bedrooms that share a bath in front of home. Mudroom that goes into the garage.Enjoy the amazing amenities of Eagle Landing.