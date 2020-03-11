4220 Plantation Oaks Blvd Unit 1812

Amenities

FOR RENT: 3BR/2.5BA CONDO IN THE COVENTRY @ OAKLEAF PLANTATION - This beautiful a 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse is a must-see! Highlights include new paint, a spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, upgraded sink and faucet, backsplash, prep island, pantry closet, half bath on the first floor, family room and a dining room. In the master, you will adore the vaulted ceiling, large bathroom, garden tub, spacious shower and oversized walk-in closet. Other highlights include a newer washer and dryer, screened lanai, all yard maintenance included and ample parking. Enjoy all that Oakleaf Plantation has to offer including pools, clubhouse, fitness center, basketball and tennis courts and much more. With easy access to the new toll road, Blanding Blvd and many local restaurants and amenities make this the perfect place to call home!



