419 Hearthside Court

3 bed/2 bath 1979 square Ft. Open and spacious floor plan. Formal dining, living room,family room and breakfast area all with wood flooring. Kitchen has 42'' upper kitchen cabinets with stainless steel appliances and large oversized island. Inside laundry room with cabinets and large pantry. Split floor plan with master bedroom having a large walk-in-closet, tub, separate shower and double vanities. Outside you will find a large covered lanai and fenced in yard. The home has a brand new HVAC system and hot water heater. Pest control and lawn care included. NO PETS PROPERTY!