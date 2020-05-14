4043 SANDHILL CRANE TER

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym pool tennis court volleyball court

Stunning 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in desirable Two Creeks! This home has it all! An open floor plan featuring a fully equipped kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances and a beautiful tile back splash, Granite countertops throughout, Vaulted ceiling in the common area, Large Garden Tub in the master bathroom, Trey ceilings in the master bedroom, walk in closet and a Screened in Lanai. Amenities included in Two Creeks: Clubhouse with fireplace and kitchen, tennis courts, pool, toddler pool, fitness center, sand volleyball court, basketball court and a multi-purpose sports field.Centrally located, close to schools, shopping, First Coast Expressway and military bases. Hurry, this one won't last!