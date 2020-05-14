All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
4043 SANDHILL CRANE TER

4043 Sandhill Crane Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

4043 Sandhill Crane Terrace, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Stunning 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in desirable Two Creeks! This home has it all! An open floor plan featuring a fully equipped kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances and a beautiful tile back splash, Granite countertops throughout, Vaulted ceiling in the common area, Large Garden Tub in the master bathroom, Trey ceilings in the master bedroom, walk in closet and a Screened in Lanai. Amenities included in Two Creeks: Clubhouse with fireplace and kitchen, tennis courts, pool, toddler pool, fitness center, sand volleyball court, basketball court and a multi-purpose sports field.Centrally located, close to schools, shopping, First Coast Expressway and military bases. Hurry, this one won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4043 SANDHILL CRANE TER have any available units?
4043 SANDHILL CRANE TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 4043 SANDHILL CRANE TER have?
Some of 4043 SANDHILL CRANE TER's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4043 SANDHILL CRANE TER currently offering any rent specials?
4043 SANDHILL CRANE TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4043 SANDHILL CRANE TER pet-friendly?
No, 4043 SANDHILL CRANE TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation.
Does 4043 SANDHILL CRANE TER offer parking?
No, 4043 SANDHILL CRANE TER does not offer parking.
Does 4043 SANDHILL CRANE TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4043 SANDHILL CRANE TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4043 SANDHILL CRANE TER have a pool?
Yes, 4043 SANDHILL CRANE TER has a pool.
Does 4043 SANDHILL CRANE TER have accessible units?
No, 4043 SANDHILL CRANE TER does not have accessible units.
Does 4043 SANDHILL CRANE TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4043 SANDHILL CRANE TER has units with dishwashers.
Does 4043 SANDHILL CRANE TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 4043 SANDHILL CRANE TER does not have units with air conditioning.

