Amenities

granite counters stainless steel gym pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool tennis court volleyball court

WOW!! Newer 4/2 home wood and tile in the main living areas, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and a screened lanai. SO sorry but this beauty does NOT allow pets, but does have a fenced in back yard. Community center with pool, gym, playground, tennis courts and volleyball. Rent includes lawn care twice a month.This home is available now just needs to be cleaned and minor painting so need 2 week notice. $150 lease prep fee